September is here, and summer vacation is over. Kids have gone back to school, and the pumpkin spice must flow. Obviously, it's time to think about Christmas. You heard me. There's less than four months' worth of shopping days left. Heaven forbid if you wanted to knit or crochet something handmade, you should have started weeks ago. But there's a great way to catch up. Hallmark's 2019 Countdown to Christmas schedule is here, and ready for you to settle in front of the fire and celebrate the 10th anniversary of this hit TV tradition.

Like the Christmas creep in stores like Target and Wal-Mart, the beginning of the holiday season on television has been starting ever earlier in the year. Christmas movies don't start in September, (at least not yet) but the earliest offerings come before Halloween. So start setting those DVRs to record beginning on Oct. 26, because that's when Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas begins its all-new slate of Christmas-themed movies, Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses. It's the first of 24 movies coming this holiday season to the Hallmark Channel, on top of 16 more which are running on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, as part of the "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.

That's 40 Christmas films altogether, enough for one a day from Mid-November until Christmas Day! Here's the trailer:

Hallmark Channel on YouTube

Here's the full list of films airing on Hallmark this holiday season. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET.

Oct. 26: Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses

Nov. 2: Merry & Bright

Nov. 3: Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Nov. 9: A Christmas Duet

Nov. 10: The Mistletoe Secret

Nov. 16: Double Holiday

Nov. 17: The Christmas Club

Nov. 23: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Nov. 24: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Nov. 25: Check Inn to Christmas

Nov. 26: A Gift to Remember 2

Nov. 27: Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen

Nov. 28: Write Before Christmas

Nov. 29: Christmas at the Plaza

Nov. 30: Christmas in Rome

Dec. 1: Christmas Town

Dec. 7: Hallmark Hall of Fame: A Christmas Love Story

Dec. 8: Christmas at Dollywood

Dec. 14: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Dec. 15: Alice in Christmasland

Dec. 21: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Dec. 22: Holiday Date

Dec. 25: When Calls the Heart Christmas

Dec. 28: New Year, New Me

Hallmark Channel on YouTube

Here's the full list of films airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this holiday season. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET.