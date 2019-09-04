Hallmark's 2019 Countdown To Christmas Schedule Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit
September is here, and summer vacation is over. Kids have gone back to school, and the pumpkin spice must flow. Obviously, it's time to think about Christmas. You heard me. There's less than four months' worth of shopping days left. Heaven forbid if you wanted to knit or crochet something handmade, you should have started weeks ago. But there's a great way to catch up. Hallmark's 2019 Countdown to Christmas schedule is here, and ready for you to settle in front of the fire and celebrate the 10th anniversary of this hit TV tradition.
Like the Christmas creep in stores like Target and Wal-Mart, the beginning of the holiday season on television has been starting ever earlier in the year. Christmas movies don't start in September, (at least not yet) but the earliest offerings come before Halloween. So start setting those DVRs to record beginning on Oct. 26, because that's when Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas begins its all-new slate of Christmas-themed movies, Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses. It's the first of 24 movies coming this holiday season to the Hallmark Channel, on top of 16 more which are running on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, as part of the "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.
That's 40 Christmas films altogether, enough for one a day from Mid-November until Christmas Day! Here's the trailer:
Here's the full list of films airing on Hallmark this holiday season. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET.
- Oct. 26: Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses
- Nov. 2: Merry & Bright
- Nov. 3: Christmas Scavenger Hunt
- Nov. 9: A Christmas Duet
- Nov. 10: The Mistletoe Secret
- Nov. 16: Double Holiday
- Nov. 17: The Christmas Club
- Nov. 23: Picture a Perfect Christmas
- Nov. 24: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
- Nov. 25: Check Inn to Christmas
- Nov. 26: A Gift to Remember 2
- Nov. 27: Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen
- Nov. 28: Write Before Christmas
- Nov. 29: Christmas at the Plaza
- Nov. 30: Christmas in Rome
- Dec. 1: Christmas Town
- Dec. 7: Hallmark Hall of Fame: A Christmas Love Story
- Dec. 8: Christmas at Dollywood
- Dec. 14: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
- Dec. 15: Alice in Christmasland
- Dec. 21: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
- Dec. 22: Holiday Date
- Dec. 25: When Calls the Heart Christmas
- Dec. 28: New Year, New Me
Here's the full list of films airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this holiday season. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET.
- Oct. 25: A Merry Christmas Match
- Oct. 31: Nostalgic Christmas
- Nov. 1: Two Turtle Doves
- Nov. 7: A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
- Nov. 8: Holiday For Heroes
- Nov. 14: A Christmas Miracle
- Nov. 15: A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love
- Nov. 21: Our Christmas Love Song
- Nov. 22: Christmas Under the Stars
- Nov. 29: The Christmas Wish
- Dec. 5: This Time of Year
- Dec. 6: Time For You to Come Home for Christmas
- Dec. 12: Christmas in Montana
- Dec. 13: Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
- Dec. 19: An Unforgettable Christmas
- Dec. 20: A Family Christmas Gift