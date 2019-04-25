I'm fully aware of the fact that it's only April. However, it seems as though summer is just about here... at least on the inside of Golden Road Brewing's cans of Spiked Agua Fresca drinks. Their latest and greatest line of canned beverages are fruity and refreshing to ring in the warm weather. So, if you haven't already tasted them for yourself, here's where to get Golden Road Brewing's Spiked Agua Frescas. You definitely won't regret trying all three flavors.

If you aren't familiar with Golden Road Brewing, it's a Los Angeles-based craft brewery that largely focuses on sustainability, various social issues, and creating unique sips. And their latest creation sounds particularly enticing (especially for a fruity beverage enthusiast like myself), which is a line of malt beverages called Spiked Agua Frescas. According to the brand, they take inspiration from Golden Road’s Los Angeles roots, as well as influence from the local Mexican culture. Golden Road's Spiked Agua Frescas are made with real fruit and contain four percent ABV, making for a light summer sip. The best part, however, is the flavor selection, which looks straight-up incredible.

First up is the Cucumber Lime, which — per the brand — is bright, breezy, and subtly sweet. It boasts hints of fresh cucumber and lime, so be prepared for a refreshing AF sip.

Courtesy Of Golden Road Brewing

Next up is the Mango flavor, which — according to Golden Road — is somewhat reminiscent of "a vacation in Baja." It has a faint taste of fresh mangos, which honestly sounds like everything I could ever want on a hot summer day.

Courtesy Of Golden Road Brewing

Finally is the Strawberry Pineapple, which honestly sounds like the tastiest option. According to the brand, it resembles "a Yucatan summer afternoon." It tastes incredibly revitalizing, with low-key flavors of strawberry and pineapple. Yum.

Courtesy Of Golden Road Brewing

If Golden Road's Spiked Agua Frescas sound up your alley in any way, shape, or form, you'll be happy to know they are now available as of publication on April 25. You can purchase it in 12-can packs, according to the brand. You can get 12 cans of one flavor, or you can get a sampler pack to try all three. At the moment, you can find them throughout select retailers in California, as well as select markets nationally, but make sure to search Drizly to find your closest retailer.

Starting in June, however, Spiked Agua Fresca will be available at national retailers, according to the brand. Yes, you heard that correctly — once summer actually comes, you'll be able to find them at a wide range of stores such as Albertsons, Safeway, and BevMo. So that's definitely fantastic news, if you ask me.

I don't know much in this vast, confusing world, but I do know for a fact I'll be sipping these on my roof all summer long. Once these babies make their way to the East Coast, there's no doubt in my mind I'll be starting with a sampler pack, before I get my hands on some single 12-packs (depending on my favorite flavor!). In all honesty, I'm already scanning for the perfect Instagram captions for rooftop happy hours, because with these gorgeous cans, summertime happy hours are about to be next level.