Don't get me wrong — Halloween and Thanksgiving are two of my favorite holidays. However, one of the most important fall holidays that absolutely shouldn't be overlooked is coming up quickly. Saturday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and a bunch of coffee shops and brands nationwide are going to be doling out some pretty massive deals to celebrate. So, if you're looking to throw back a little (or a lot) of complimentary pick-me-ups, here's where to get free coffee. You're welcome.

After 24 years on this capitalism-driven planet, I've learned that very few things in life are free... except when it's National Coffee Day, that is. Several chains and brands that you undoubtedly know and love are going to be offering deals, deals, and even more deals — and it's up to you to take full advantage of it all. Whether you're all about that Dunkin', or if Peet's is more your style, you can get a really wide variety of discounts and freebies. You're pretty much guaranteed to be bouncing off the walls during the weekend of Sept. 29, and there's no doubt in my mind that your wallet will thank you tremendously. These opportunities only come around once a year, so cheers to free coffee!

Free Krispy Kreme Coffee Courtesy of Krispy Kreme Participating Krispy Kreme locations will be handing out free coffee on Saturday, Sept. 29. All you need to do is walk into a participating location and grab your complimentary java. If you're a Rewards member, you'll be able to snag a free doughnut. The chain will also debut its latest and greatest doughnut flavor, Coffee Glazed, in honor of the holiday, so get excited.

Buy-One-Get-One Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts DD is offering buy-one-get-one (BOGO) hot coffee to anyone who buys a hot coffee at all participating locations nationwide on Sept. 29. Your second free cup can be anything of equal or lesser value to your purchase. So, whether you decide to share that second cup or save it for later is completely up to you.

Free Peet's Drip Coffee & Discounted Coffee Beans Courtesy of Peet's According to a press release sent to Elite Daily, Peet’s Coffee will be doling out free drip coffee at all participating Peet's locations when customers buy one pound of coffee on Sept. 29. The bag will also be discounted by 25 percent. If you're ordering from Peet's website, you can just get the same discount by using this promo code: COFFEEDAY18.

Free Drink From Car2Go Reece McMillan/Stocksy Online car rental agency, car2go, is teaming up with coffee shops in select U.S. cities, offering free beverages up to $5 to all car2go members on Friday, Sept. 28. According to the press release, all you have to do is show the app to the barista at Cuvee Coffee in Austin, Texas; Dollop in Chicago, Illinois; Huckleberry Roasters in Denver, Colorado; Filter Coffeehouse and Espresso Bar in Washington D.C.; Coava Coffee in Portland, Oregon; Top Pot Doughnuts in Seattle, Washington; and Sweetleaf Coffee in New York City in order to receive your free drink. Also, if you're a car2go member and you post a photo of your coffee to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with #car2goperk, as well as a hashtag of your city, you'll be automatically in the running to win $100 in car2go credit.

Free Bag Of Eight O' Clock Coffee Eight O'Clock Coffee will give away free bags of java every hour through a contest on its Facebook page, according to Eight O'Clock Coffee. On Saturday, Sept. 29, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET, you can comment on the brand's Facebook post with your favorite flavor of the brand's coffee. That's all you need to do be in the running to win one of 12 coffee prize packs. This includes of one bag of Eight O'Clock Coffee along with a coffee scoop and mug, so it definitely has all the swag you could ever want.

Free Cold Brew At Sprinkles Cupcakes Courtesy of High Brew Sprinkles, a chain cupcake shop, will be giving customers free High Brew Coffee cold brew with the purchase of a cupcake on Saturday, Sept. 29. According to High Brew, this offer will only be available while supplies lasts at any of Sprinkles' 20 locations that serve the cold brew. The cold brew comes in a variety of flavors, including Black & Bold, Mexican Vanilla, and Double Espresso. Let me tell you, each and every one of them would be an ideal companion for your cupcake.

Free Cup Of Pilot Coffee Courtesy of Pilot Flying J Pilot Flying J is offering free cups of joe of any size from Friday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Sept. 29, via the myPilot app. According to Pilot Flying J, you can just download or open the app on either day, and you'll see a coupon for it in myOffers. You'll be able to redeem it at over 750 locations throughout North America. Fair warning: be prepared for a tough decision, because the truck stop chain recently came out with a new cold brew, bean-to-cup coffee as well as a Pumpkin Caramel Macchiato. There's a wide variety of tasty options for everyone to enjoy, so definitely make your way over there.

Free Cup Of Coffee At Holiday Stationstores Holiday Stationstore Holiday Stationstore, a chain of Midwestern convenience stores, is offering free cups of coffee (of any size!) to customers on National Coffee Day, according to a press release. Just text COFFEE to 44022, and you'll be eligible. If you don't get a chance to get there on National Coffee Day, however, don't worry — the chain is also holding weekly #FreeCoffeeTuesdays.

Free Cumberland Farms Coffee Cumberland Farms East Coast-based convenience store Cumberland Farms will be giving out free hot or iced coffee in any size on Sept. 29. To snag some for yourself, per Cumberland Farms, simply text FREECOFFEE to 64827, and you'll receive a mobile coupon. With it, you can get a free cup of Farmhouse Blend or Bold hot or iced coffee. If straight coffee isn't your thang, however, you're in luck — you can also choose from a selection of tea, or snag a specialty drink, like a cappuccino or hot chocolate. You can also customize your order with flavor shots, such as pumpkin, hazelnut, caramel or classic French vanilla... YUM.

Free Cold Brew At Sheetz Pennsylvannia-based convenience store Sheetz will celebrate National Coffee Day on Saturday, Sept. 29 by offering free cold brew to all customers who place orders via the Sheetz app , according to a press release sent to Elite Daily. Any size and flavor is available through the promo at all Sheetz locations, so get there while you can.

Free Bag Of Single Origin Coffee From Atlas Coffee Club Courtesy of Atlas Coffee Club From Friday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Sept. 29, your first 12-ounce bag of of Premium Single Origin Coffee will be free with any Atlas Coffee Club subscription. All you have to do is enter the checkout code AtlasCoffeeDay18, and all you'll have to cover is the cost of shipping.

Pay What You Please At Birch Coffee Birch Coffee To celebrate customers on National Coffee Day, according to a press release sent to Elite Daily, Birch Coffee will be offering a pay what you please promo for any drip, cold brew, or espresso-based beverage. Pay a little, pay a lot, or nothing at all — it's their way of saying "thank you" to customers.

$8 Coffee Cocktails At The Flower Shop Giphy The Flower Shop, a '70s-style bar in the Lower East Side of New York City, is offering a spiked National Coffee Day promotion, which includes $8 Espresso Martinis as well as $8 "Cold" Fashioneds, which are made with Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, according to a press release sent to Elite Daily. These energizing libations will be available from 5 p.m. until closing, so make sure you kick off your Saturday night with an energy boost.

BOGO Cold Brew Soft Serve At Nickel & Diner's Coffee Counter Giphy Grab a friend, your mom, or your extra dessert stomach, and head to The Coffee Counter at Nickel & Diner in SoHo, Manhattan. According to a press release, they'll be serving BOGO Cold Brew Soft Serve for $6. Sweeeet.

Barnes & Noble Free Hot Or Iced Coffee Giphy Barnes & Noble Cafés nationwide will be offering free cups of tall hot or iced coffee on National Coffee Day. According to Barnes & Noble, no coupons will be necessary — just stop in, and you'll be able to browse the books with a cup of joe in hand.