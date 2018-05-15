If you love chocolate chips, then today is shaping up to be a good day for you. Across the country, bakeries, gas stations, and restaurants are celebrating National Chocolate Chip Day — which occurs on May 15 — with a handful of sweet deals for you to take advantage of. Nothing quite says comfort food like a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. You know, the ones that have that fresh-out-the-oven-baked-by-mom taste. Give your tummy a treat and celebrate with free chocolate chip cookies on National Chocolate Chip Day.

The cocoa morsels have made their way into hearts (and mouths) to create one of the most popular and beloved cookies of all time: the chocolate chip cookie. Like all good recipes, chocolate chip cookies were created by accident, or so the story goes. According to Business Insider, Ruth Graves Wakefield, owner and operator of the Toll House restaurant in Massachusetts, invented a version of the chocolate chip cookie sometime in the '30s. If Toll House sounds familiar to you, then you are onto something. Wakefield went to make a batch of her Chocolate Butter Drop Do cookies, but was out of her usual bakers chocolate she needed for the recipe. So, Wakefield chopped up a bar of Nestlé semi-sweet chocolate and voilà, the chocolate chip cookie was born. The recipe was sold to Nestlé in March 1939, and that’s how the Toll House cookie brand — and the chocolate chip cookie — came to be.

Here is where you can find the best cookie deals to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day.

Nestlé Toll House Cafe by Chip nestlecafe on Instagram Knowing what you do about the history of the chocolate chip cookie, is there a more appropriate place to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day than the Nestle Toll House cafe? I don’t think so. In honor of the May 15 celebratory day, you can buy five chocolate chip cookies for $5.15. This offer valid at participating locations only, so check with your local Nestlé Toll House Cafe before you go.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse bjsrestaurants on Instagram If you are grabbing a bite to eat at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, stay for dessert, because it is offering $3 Pizookies all day long. These desserts are topped with a scoop or two of ice cream. With 10 different flavors to choose from — including the Chocolate Chunk Pizookie and a gluten-free option — you really can't go wrong. Pro tip: If you sign up for BJ’s rewards program, you will get a free Pizookie up registration. Double the deliciousness.

7-Eleven 7-Eleven App screenshot Are you a 7-Eleven Rewards member? If not, sign up today to receive your two-pack of chocolate chip cookies. The gas station chain touts that its bakery items, including the Chocolate Chunk Cookie, are made fresh and delivered each day by local bakers. Download the 7-Eleven app, available on iOS or Android, to score your free cookies. All you have to do is register for an account, verify your email address, and a magical 800 points will appear in your account. These points can be redeemed for a free cookie.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop Chocolate chip cookies come in all different shapes, sizes, and flavors. This one from Potbelly Sandwich Shop combines chocolate chips and oatmeal for a mouthwatering twist on two cookie classics. According to Thrillist, you can score a free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie when you sign up for Potbelly Perks on Tuesday, May 15.

Chuck E. Cheese Chuck E. Cheese Take a trip down memory lane and hit up your local Chuck E. Cheese for a free dessert with any large pizza purchase. According to Thrillist, dessert options include a giant warm cookie, cinnamon dessert pizza, small Dippin’ Dots, and churros. You better select the cookie in honor of National Chocolate Chip Day. Let the childhood nostalgia wash over you as you enjoy each and every bite of the free cookie. This deal is valid at participating locations May 12–27.