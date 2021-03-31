With Easter Sunday right around the corner, chances are you might be looking into dinner options that require you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your loved ones. Whether you're celebrating virtually or planning on gathering at home, a number of places are offering special deals or meal packages to make putting together your holiday feast a hassle-free experience. Here's where to get Easter 2021 dinner to-go so you can score all of your festive favorites with none of the cooking or cleanup.

While some restaurants may close their doors for the spring holiday, numerous spots will be offering pick-up and delivery on Sunday, April 4. Whether you're looking for something more traditional like a ham dinner or are in the mood for a casual spread, there are plenty of options (and deals) to take advantage of.

When thinking about your Easter feast, it's a good time to refresh yourself on the CDC's recommendations for celebrating holidays as of March 18. According to the CDC, "The safest way to observe religious and spiritual holidays this year is to gather virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others." Also, when you pick up your food, be sure to follow the most updated CDC guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing. Without further ado, here are some of the best and most delicious takeout deals you can get in on this year.

Olive Garden

In the mood to cap your Sunday off with some breadsticks and salad from Olive Garden? The chain is open on Easter and offering family bundles starting from $27.99 through $67.99 for 4-6 people, meaning you can score a spread of your favorites for car-side pickup. There's also free delivery for orders over $50.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster, which will be offering takeout on April 4, has no shortage of family meals for four people starting at $27.99. Depending on your cravings, you can choose from an assortment of different fish, shellfish, and pastas (all with some hot Cheddar Bay Biscuits on the side, of course).

Cracker Barrel

This year, you can choose between two heat 'n serve meals depending on the size of your group (4-6 people or 8-10). Depending on your group's preference, you can opt between a prime rib or ham spread with all the fixings for $80. For a bigger group, the ham feast is $140.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

At Maggiano's Little Italy, you have two holiday pick-up options which depend on when you swing by to pick up your order. If you pick up the $95 carryout meal for 4-5 people from April 1-3, you'll get cold prepared dishes you'll need to warm up on Sunday. If you pick up your order on Easter day, it'll be hot and ready to eat.

P.F. Chang's

If you're craving P.F. Chang's, the Asian fusion chain will be open like usual for carryout and delivery on April 4 with family meals for two, four, or six people, ranging from $34 to $78.

Benihana

In the mood for hibachi or sushi? Benihana will be open on Easter Sunday for takeout this year. Unfortunately, there's no hibachi show included, but you can score all your faves cooked to order and enjoy them at home. Prices vary by location, but a family meal chicken and shrimp order for four people costs around $65, while a filet mignon and scallops family meal for four will cost about $112.

Domino's

Scoring a last-minute pizza on April 4 is as easy as pie, because Domino's will be operating like usual during the holiday. The chain is currently offering a carryout deal where all three-topping pizzas (except extra large and specialty pies) and 10-piece wings are currently $7.99 each.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks

On Easter, McCormick & Schmick's is offering a three-course family meal to-go with fixings for four people that basically comes out to just over $31 per person. You can choose from a choice of entrees including filet mignon, salmon, lump crab cakes, and herb-grilled chicken, as well as cheesecake or chocolate silk pie for dessert.

The Capital Grille

Feeling like splurging? The Capital Grille is offering a three-course meal for 4-6 people that features a bone-in filet, salad, asparagus, mashed potatoes, and a flourless chocolate espresso cake for $275. You need to preorder it to pick up on either April 3 or April 4.

Eddie V’s

Ditch the ham for a decadent four-course family-style takeout dinner from Eddie V’s, which will be chilled and ready to pick up from April 2 through April 4. You can choose between serving two, four, or six people for the feast, which includes shrimp cocktail, a choice of herb-roasted tenderloin or Chilean sea bass, and more. It's $250 for 4-6 people or $150 for two.

Famous Dave’s BBQ

This year, Famous Dave's BBQ is offering a Double Smoked Ham Family Feast for $69.99 with smoked ham, Texas beef brisket, red skin mashed potatoes, Mac and cheese, and corn bread muffins. The meal, which serves 4-5 people, is available from April 2 through April 4.

These are just some of the best takeout options available for Easter dinner this year, so don't hesitate to call a local restaurant to check if they're open this year on April 4. Demand is likely to be high, so it's a good idea to plan to preorder your holiday feast ASAP.