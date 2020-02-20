Some magical new merch is coming to Disney Parks, but this isn't your typical set of Minnie Mouse ears. As part of its ongoing Designer Collection, Disney is releasing new ears and jewelry designed by Betsey Johnson — and it's all inspired by your fave mermaid. Here's where to get Disney's Little Mermaid Minnie Ears before they're gone for good.

Available on Friday, Feb. 21, the Disney Parks Designer Collection with Betsey Johnson is a limited-edition take on The Little Mermaid. With six fun accessories to choose from you may want to snap them up before they vanish. The collection from the famed designer includes a charm bracelet, a necklace, a pin, two different pairs of earrings, and, of course, the stand-out Minnie ears. All of the items in the collection — including the new sequined Little Mermaid Minnie Mouse Headband — will be available at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and online at shopDisney.com.

Selling for $148, the star of the show is the Little Mermaid-inspired Minnie Mouse headband, which features a blue sequin-covered headband, a jeweled Flounder and Sebastian, and a dinglehopper. The sequins have a reversible pink side, and the middle of the headband features an undersea tiara which comes complete with coral and under-the-sea charms. The back side has a small gold heart that reads "Betsey Johnson" and "Disney."

Courtesy of Disney Parks x Betsey Johnson

This Little Mermaid-inspired Necklace sells for $175, and it has plenty of Johnson's signature glitz. The sparkly charms include Flounder, Sebastien, plenty of starfish, a dinglehopper, and a sea turtle.

Courtesy of Disney Parks x Betsey Johnson

The collections' The Little Mermaid Charm Bracelet has many of the same fun details as the necklace. Selling for $150, the bracelet includes a chain with glass stones throughout, charms of Sebastian, Flounder, a dinglehopper, shells, starfish, and coral.

Courtesy of Disney Parks x Betsey Johnson

Shoppers on more of a budget can choose from two different pairs of earrings. The Flounder and Sebastien pair sells for $75, and it features both characters, coral, and starfish. The other pair features bedazzled hoops made with Ariel's dinglehoppers, and it sells for $65.

Courtesy of Disney Parks x Betsey Johnson

The last item in the collection is The Little Mermaid-inspired Pin — which is a fun safety pin-shaped broach decked out with jewels, Flounder, and a dinglehopper. It sells for $65.

Courtesy of Disney Parks x Betsey Johnson

These Disney x Betsey Johnson items will only be here for a limited time and are likely to sell out fast. If you want to grab a pair of the Little Mermaid ears, you might want to add one to your cart ASAP when they release on Friday, Feb. 21.