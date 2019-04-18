You guys, Disney's beloved Dole Whip is getting a serious upgrade just in time for summer. So, what is it? I'll give you one guess. It's made with tequila. Yep, the classic pineapple drink is being reimagined as a refreshing margarita made with Lime Dole Whip. With Cinco de Mayo just around the corner, you may wondering which Disney park or hotel is home to this incredible libation. Wonder no more, because here's where to get Disney's Lime Dole Whip Margarita.

Dole Whips are all the rage these days for Disney fans. I've had a regular Dole Whip before and I can say it lives up to the hype. (Seriously, if you haven't tried it, add it to your summer bucket list. It's so good.) However, Disney is transforming the soft serve treat into a glorious beverage that's going to be your go-to drink for summer. The refreshingly sweet and tangy margarita is available for $12.50 at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort in Orlando, Florida, according to Disney Parks. I like to affectionately refer to it as the Lime Dole Whip Margarita, but, per Disney, the official name is the Corazon Blanco Tequila Frozen Margarita.

If you're booking a trip to the Magic Kingdom anytime soon, you may want to consider staying at the Polynesian Resort just so you can try the margarita. This is the only location where you can officially get the Corazon Blanco Tequila Frozen Margarita.

OK, so let's say that you've booked your stay at the Polynesian Resort (or you're just passing through on your way to Magic Kingdom) and you're not sure where inside of the resort to actually find the drink. According to Disney Parks, the Corazon Blanco Tequila Frozen Margarita is currently available (with no end date in sight) at the Barefoot Pool Bar that's within the Polynesian Resort.

The Corazon Blanco Tequila Frozen Margarita isn't listed on the Barefoot Specialty Cocktails menu, but just ask your bartender for more details. While the Barefoot Pool Bar is the only spot serving up the Lime Dole Whip Margarita mashup, the beverage may also be available at Disney's Oasis Bar and Grill sometime soon, according to Delish.

According to Disney Parks, the drink is made with Dole Whip Lime that's blended with Corazon Blanco Tequila for a delicious frozen margarita. Summer, anyone? Instead of a salted rim, the Dole Whip Margarita comes with a spicy chili lime seasoning around the brim of the cup. See what I mean? It's so perfect if you'll be out and about at Disney for Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, May 5.

There have been other takes on the popular Dole Whip before. At Disney Springs' Wine Bar George restaurant, you'll find several Dole Whip drinks like the Dole Whip Froscato and the Dole Whip Mimosa. It's tough to say which one reigns supreme. All of them sound like very tasty options, especially if you're spending any time outside in the (very) hot Florida sun. However, I think a taste test just may be in order. Cheers.