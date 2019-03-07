St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner! While you're preparing your anti-pinch green clothing, Disney has prepped a St. Patrick's Day menu to help you and your stomach celebrate the annual holiday at the happiest place on earth. Here's where to get Disney's Leprechaun's Wish Milkshake for the sweetest St. Patrick's Day ever.

For a limited time, guests of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida can enjoy St. Patrick's Day offerings that last throughout the month of March, per Disney Parks. For visitors with a sweet tooth, Vivoli il Gelato at Disney Springs is offering the Irish-inspired Leprechaun's Wish Milkshake which you wont want to miss this March. The seasonal shake is made with decadent mint chocolate chip gelato, combined with Nutella brownies, drizzled with a smooth chocolate sauce, and topped off with a dollop of fresh whipped cream. I don't know about y'all, but I was sold at Nutella brownies. The Leprechaun's Wish Milkshake is available for $11.25 throughout March.

That's not all Vivoli il Gelato has to offer this month. The gelateria is also featuring a green Shamrock Sundae, a sweet treat made with two scoops of creamy pistachio gelato, delicious mint chocolate chip gelato, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream. The Shamrock Sundae is available for $12.50 and is perfect to split with a friend after a long day at the park. TBH, with so many sweet flavors at Walt Disney World this St. Patrick's Day, you won't want want to go anywhere else for the festivities.

Courtesy of Disney Springs

If you're looking for something a little more savory, Disney Springs has just the meal for you. At the American Disney World restaurant called The Edison, guests can purchase the Luck of the Irish Burger, made with the signature Edison blend of sirloin, short rib, and brisket topped with corned beef, coleslaw, crispy potatoes, and whole grain mustard. Like the two desserts, this delicious sandwich will be offered throughout the month of March to celebrate St. Patty's day.

If you can't make it to Disney World to celebrate the holiday, there are other sweet treats available more locally if you live in the U.S. If you can't get to Disney but want some mint goodness, I think the dessert most similar to the minty offerings is the McDonald's Shamrock Shake, an annual favorite released in March to help customers celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The mint-green dessert is made with reduced fat vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup which introduces the minty taste and green color, and a light whipped topping. You can check the McDonald's store locator to find a Shamrock Shake near you to enjoy this sweet treat before St. Patty's season is over.

If you want something closer to ice cream than a shake, definitely try Dairy Queen's Blizzard of the month, the Mint Oreo Blizzard. This thick, velvety ice cream treat is bright green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and is made with a mix of real Oreo cookie pieces, crème de menthe, and DQ vanilla soft serve. You can snag one of these festive blizzards for a limited time in mini, small, medium, and large sizes, according to Dairy Queen.

There's no better way to celebrate any holiday or occasion than eating dessert, so whether you're in Orlando or your hometown, you should be able to find a sweet treat to accompany the festivities of St. Patrick's Day.