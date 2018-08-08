Growing up in the '90s, I was basically forced to drink milk at dinner time (thanks, mom). When I wasn't busy guzzling down calcium, you could find me sippin' on a can of Surge. It's all about balance, right? So, when I found out that Burger King is now offering Surge as a drink choice, I was over the moon. It's been a really, really long time since I've tasted the citrus-flavored soda. If you're like me, you're probably wondering where to get Burger King's Surge soda? It's only available at these locations, so pay attention.

The revival of Surge (aka the best drink to come out of the '90s) is music to my ears. To enjoy a taste of nostalgia, there are a few things you need to know. First, Burger King has the exclusive on this one. It's the only restaurant where you'll be able to find Surge on draft. Second, it's unlikely that every Burger King location is going to carry Surge. I know, bummer, right? Here's how you know if your local BK carries the beloved 90s soda. Surge is only available in Coca-Cola Freestyle machines at select Burger King locations, that much I know. So, just because your local BK has a soda fountain, that doesn't necessarily mean that they will have Surge on tap. If you're a diehard Surge fan, call your nearest Burger King to find out if they have a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine.

You can also search on the Coca-Cola Freestyle website to find a Burger King Surge location that's closest to you. There are thousands of the fast-food burger joints across the nation, so finding one with Surge really shouldn't be too hard. BTW, if you don't know what a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine is let me help you out. It's a touch screen soda machine that dispenses your favorite Coke products, as well as a few new custom blends.

Coca-Cola debuted surge in the late '90s but stopped production in the early 2000s. Suffice to say, it's been a hot minute since Surge has blessed us with its presence. On that note, Surge is only available at Burger King Coca-Cola Freestyle machines for a limited time. It's not that you have to get up right now and head to BK, but your taste buds will thank you the sooner you do. Don't let this moment pass you by. You have until February 2019 to enjoy Surge from the fountain, so drink up while you still can.

I don't know about you, but fountain soda is the best kind of soda. It's better than from a bottle or can. Fountain drinks have an unmatchable flavor created by the soda gods (and let's not forget about that carbonation). And Burger King's Surge is no exception. A soda is just a couple bucks at BK, so it's totally budget-friendly. While you're ordering up your favorite '90s soda, you might as well grab a bite to eat. Burger King is home to the flame-grilled Whopper, so that seems like a good place to start. Whatever you order, just make sure you get your Surge fix.