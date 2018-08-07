There are a few things in the world that truly make me nostalgic for the 90s. One of those things is Surge. If you grew up in the best decade ever, you probably remember the citrus-flavored soda and just how delicious it was. Sadly, Surge was pulled from production in the early 2000s. I'm happy to report that, after a very long hiatus, Burger King is bringing back Surge soda to make all of your '90s dreams come true again.

Surge is back from the dead, and the only place you can sip on it is at select Burger King locations nationwide. On Tuesday, July 31, the Surge Twitter account sent out a simple, "Hello" to get reacquainted with the world. The Coca-Cola Freestyle Twitter account responded with "Hey" and attached a sharpie-drawn message that says, "Sup." Except, the "S" is one of those pointy S's that everyone was drawing back in the day. How '90s of them. Anyway, the back and forth banter between the two accounts continues until finally, on Wednesday, Aug. 1, Surge pops the question to Coca-Cola Freestyle. The lemon-lime soda tweeted, "Okay great, wanna meet at Burger King?" (!!!) Omg, seriously. Burger King and Surge is a match made in 90s heaven.

So, where can you fill up on the '90s goodness? This part is important, so pay attention. Not every Burger King store will be selling Surge. Only select Burger King locations that have a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine will be pouring up cups of the green carbonated drink. The Coca-Cola Freestyle machine is a touchscreen soda fountain. You can search by drink and tap to select the beverage of your choice, as long as it is a Coca-Cola product. Surge from will be sticking around for a while, so you can enjoy it all you want through Feb. 2019, according to Coca-Cola Freestyle. There's something to be said for soda directly poured from the fountain. It's extra refreshing, carbonated, and hits all the right notes in terms of flavor.

Burger King and Surge have had an on-again, off-again romance for quite some time now. If you're a BK fan or a Surge drinker, you may remember when the fast-food joint sold Frozen Surge drinks to customers in 2015, according to Coca-Cola. I never got the chance to try one, but it sounds like it's basically a Surge slushy. Surge was released in the late '90s and discontinued in 2002, according to Coca-Cola.

It's one of those unforgettable drinks that I keep hoping will come back for good. For now, it seems my wish has come true and all is right in the world. Twitter is also loving the news that Surge is available at Burger King.

For all of you '90s lovers, it's time to grab your best pal and head to Burger King for lunch. Whether you choose to eat on a Whopper, Chicken Fries, or any other menu item, make sure to order a soda cup and fill it all the way to the brim with Surge. BRB, I'm off to BK.