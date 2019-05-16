If you're a lover of all things wine, you'll be excited to hear that there's a new wine in town that looks delicious and affordable — and comes without a pesky cork. Barefoot's new boxed wine features six different varieties of wine in convenient, easy-to-use packaging, perfect for hosting a party or for sipping with a friend or two during a low-key night in. Here's where to get Barefoot On Tap 3-liter wine boxes for the tastiest boxed sip.

Barefoot On Tap boxed wines started rolling out across the U.S. in early 2019 and are available nationwide in six varietals as of April 2019. Per the brand, the offerings include Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio, and Rosé. Each 3-liter box is equal to four bottles of wine and stays fresh for about 30 days after opening, not that you'll need that long if you're enjoying this goodness with a couple of friends or at a party. The boxed wine is also super easy to serve — just push in the seal, pull out the nozzle, and pour without worrying about tipping or spilling.

So where can winos find Barefoot On Tap boxed wines? Target carries the boxed wines and fans can also order them online at Total Wine & More or The Barrel Room. Barefoot On Tap is also available for delivery through alcohol delivery service Drizly. Only select varieties of the six wines seem to be readily available online, so make sure you check with whatever store you get wine from about availability and if they carry the Barefoot On Tap variety you're looking for.

The suggested retail price of the box is $19, which is pretty good because you're basically getting four bottles of wine for less than $5 each.

Courtesy of Barefoot

Each boxed Barefoot comes with different flavor notes and feels for different cravings. For something more fruity and bright, try Barefoot On Tap's Moscato. Those craving a more medium body with notes of honey and vanilla will love Barefoot On Tap's Chardonnay. For a more bold, velvety flavor, you may want to opt for Barefoot's Cabernet Sauvignon with flavors like blackberry jam, currant, and raspberry.

If you need more reasons to snag a box (or six) of Barefoot On Tap, just turn to Mindy Kaling who, in a series of YouTube videos from Barefoot's channel, convinces fans to tap into JOMO — the joy of missing out — and stay home to enjoy Barefoot On Tap instead. Over the course of three videos, Kaling flakes on a friend's 36th birthday party, tells some friends she can't have dinner because she's having a girl's night in (even though it's just her and the woman who brought her takeout), and pretends to have last-minute work to avoid going dancing, all so she can stay in and experience JOMO while drinking some Barefoot. It's honestly so relatable.

Barefoot Wine & Bubbly on YouTube

The Barefoot On Tap rollout started just around a month after Barefoot released new flavors for its canned wine spritzers, Pinot Grigio Spritzer and Pink Moscato. Barefoot rolled out its canned wine spritzer line in 2018 with inaugural flavors like Red Sangria, Rosé, and Crisp White.

With so much innovation and uniqueness coming out of Barefoot this year, it only makes sense to get in on the fun and snag yourself a box or a couple cans of wine. Plus, summer's on the way and you've got to stay hydrated during those pool parties and beach days. Happy sipping!