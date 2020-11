Snapchat's latest feature is written in the stars — well, kinda. The app recently launched new astrological features, and there is so much you can do with them. Once you know where to find Snapchat’s astrology charts, you can get a deep dive into your own sign and how compatible it is with your Snapchat friends. The new astrological profiles are seriously detailed and will help you stay connected (or reconnect) with your friends beyond your latest Snap streak.

Inspired by the findings in Snapchat’s annual 2020 Friendship Report, the new astrological features began rolling out on Snapchat on Thursday, Nov. 12. In Snapchat's annual 2020 Friendship Report, which was a global study interviewing 30,000 people across 16 countries, Snapchat found that 31% of interviewees felt that social distancing has led to their relationships with friends starting to fade. Since Snapchat is already a place where friends check in on one another, the social media company decided to up the ante with new astrological features.

To access your detailed astrological profile, you'll have to enter your birth date, time of birth, and place of birth, so make sure you have that info when you go to check it out. To see how your sign meshes with your friends' signs, they'll also have to have an astrological profile filled out with the same information. Once it's in, you'll be able to explore a personal reading and a detailed compatibility reading across 10 planetary dimensions in an easy-to-read Stories format.

Since each of the astrological features function like a Story, so you can tap through and share them in a chat.

How To Find Your Astrological Profile On Snapchat: