Snapchat is about to make you a wine expert with the tap of a button. Seriously, Snapchat's new Wine Scan feature with Vivino is about to be your new best friend when planning happy hours or curating the perfect wine and cheese pairing. Here's everything you need to know about the feature that's basically like having a personal sommelier in your pocket.

Snapchat launched the Wine Scan feature on Thursday, Oct. 22, along with a brand new Nutrition Scan tool. The social media platform first launched Scan options in June, and the latest one pulls up useful information about wine. When you scan a bottle, you'll see info like the wine's rating, tasting profiles, food pairings, and reviews. It even tells you if the price is a good deal for the type of wine.

Wine Scan is a partnership with Vivino, which features over 12 million wines in its database, so even if you're scanning a bottle you've had on your shelf for a while, odds are it'll find it. To help you plan your next wine night, here's how you can use Wine Scan:

Open Snapchat to the main camera screen. Tap the "Smiley face" icon to the right to access the Lens carousel. From the carousel, tap on the Scan icon from the bottom menu of the screen. It's to the left of the "X" button. Now, the left side of the carousel will feature the different Scan options. Scroll through until you land on the wine bottle icon near the end. Finally, point your camera at the front wine label (not the barcode), lining it up with the white brackets. Press and hold until you see the results come up on your screen.

When I scanned a Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, it said to expect a bold and dry taste, with black fruit and red fruit notes. As for bites, it suggested poultry, beef, or lamb. Other wines have more classic cheese pairings — like goat cheese and Josh Sauvignon Blanc — so if you want to vibe with some fromage, you can scan a few bottles until you find a bottle with a pairing you like.

The wine feature is debuting on iOS, but will become available on the Android app in the next few weeks. If you aren't seeing the new Wine Scan in your Snapchat app on iOS, you may need to update your app.

When you head to the grocery store to grab wine or food pairings, make sure to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. They include avoiding unnecessary errands, wearing a cloth face covering, practicing social distancing, and sanitizing your hands after leaving a store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.