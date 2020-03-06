With spring on the horizon, Starbucks didn't waste any time giving customers some pastel-colored goods to celebrate the change of season. This year, the brand has its merchandise decked out in pinks, blues, corals, and yellows. Here's where to buy Starbucks’ spring 2020 cold cups and tumblers to hold your favorite sips.

The Starbucks' spring 2020 collection includes everything from tumblers to ceramic mugs. The goods started rolling out in March to company-operated and licensed stores, which includes stand-alone stores and locations in grocery stores, airports, hospitals, and more (yes, that includes Target). However, the availability and variety of merchandise varies by location, so you may see one tumbler at one Starbucks store, and find it missing from another.

These licensed-store exclusives include some Easter-inspired looks — bunnies and all — as well as some spring florals. The overall look is a pretty, sophisticated vibe. Items without Easter-related designs include the 24-ounce tumbler with a clear, iridescent sheen and a layering of pink, blue, red, and yellow shades that reminds me of a rock formation or a mountain. Another option is the 16-ounce coral cold cup that features a delicate botanical design. Both of these sell for $18.95.

The 12-ounce ceramic hot mug in marbled mint, sells for $12.95 and is a fun option if you're looking for that perfect coffee mug to use at home.

Starbucks' Easter-inspired designs include a 12-ounce mug, a 16-ounce tumbler, and a 16-ounce cold cup for $12.95, featuring festive Easter eggs, bunnies, and chicks. All of these have the same pastel color palette, but the tumbler includes a bright, royal blue and a floral background, standing out from the pack.

If you're looking for reusable hot cups, you can get a 5-pack of 16-ounce pastel cups with pastel, floral, and Easter egg designs for $11.95.

This collection rings in the spring along with the new Starbucks drinks. ICYMI, Starbucks is selling three new beverages for spring, including the bright green Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, the Iced Golden Ginger Drink, and the Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam.

Starbucks' spring collection is available as of publication, but you may not catch it at a store near you right away. Some Instagram users say they haven't seen these designs in stores yet, but the items should be available very soon if they haven't landed at your local Starbucks. Limited-time merchandise from the Seattle-based coffee company usually sells out fast, so pick up a tumbler or cold cup before they're gone.