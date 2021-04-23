There's a game-changing snack that might be your new fave. While you might have never considered combining the flavor of a Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut with your popcorn, you should be prepared to try the result, because it totally exists. If you want to get your hands on it, though, you'll want to make note of where it's making its debut. To try a popcorn and doughnut combo, here's where to buy Smartfood Krispy Kreme Popcorn.

The Smartfood and Krispy Kreme mash-up, dubbed Smartfood Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donut Flavored Popcorn, officially hit Sam's Club shelves in late April 2021, according to Sam's Club. According to the product description on the Sam's Club website, the popcorn is a crispy air-popped bite full of Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut flavor. Available exclusively at Sam's Club locations nationwide through May 2021, you can get an 18-ounce bag of Smartfood Krispy Kreme Popcorn for $4.96. Following the May exclusive, the Krispy Kreme-flavored popcorn will also head to other store chains, but it's a limited-time flavor, so you'll want to stock up.

If you're ready to try the ultimate snack mash-up, you can check Sam's Club's Club Finder for your nearest location, and the popcorn will also be available online starting Monday, April 26.

Courtesy of Sam's Club

If a doughnut in your popcorn isn't enough flavor fun for you, Sam's Club is also offering a few more flavors that are exclusive to the chain until August 2021. First up: Popcornopolis Fried Dill Pickle and Ranch Popcorn that apparently tastes like dill pickles and zesty ranch dressing. It sells for $4.98 for a 12-ounce bag.

Continuing the sweet combos, the chain is also selling a Sweet Chaos Cold Stone Drizzled Popcorn Variety Pack. Featuring flavors inspired by real Cold Stone Creamery bites like Chocolate Devotion (a Sam's Club exclusive flavor) and Cake Batter, you can get a 10-count variety pack of 1.5-ounce bags for $9.98.

Also selling for $9.98: the Skinny Pop Kettle Corn 16-Count Variety Pack. Including three new flavors in 0.8-ounce bag servings, the pack features Sweet and Salty, Sweet Vanilla, and Cinnamon and Sugar Kettle Corn (a Sam's Club exclusive flavor). Finally, the store chain is also offering Herr's Fire Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn in an 11-ounce bag for $4.24. This one isn't an exclusive, so you can keep your eyes peeled wherever you shop.

Clearly, Sam's Club has you set for many a movie nights ahead with so many different popcorn flavors. As you make plans to head to Sam's Club for some sweet and salty snacks, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.