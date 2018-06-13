Is there anything better than a sleeve (or two) of "America's favorite cookie"? Whether you're in the chocolate biscuit or creamy icing camp, there's no debate that Oreos as satisfying AF. I'll admit that I'm a stickler for the OG flavor and crunch, but even I can't resist the opportunity to enjoy the deliciousness of Oreos with a heavenly dose of caffeine. If you want your mornings to get a whole lot better, here's where to buy Oreo iced coffee.

According to Delish, a limited edition iced coffee carton filled with lots of Oreo flavor now exists, and my inner child is so happy right now. I headed over to Walmart and Meijer's websites (it's reportedly also sold in their stores, per Instagram blogger Candy Hunting), to get the details on the wafer-inspired sips.

While the beverage is not available on their website, International Delight (which is a coffee and creamer brand) is responsible for the half-gallon of Oreo-filled goodness. While Oreo milkshakes already exist at Burger King, this sounds like an even easier way to work Oreos into your daily routine. I can imagine enjoying a cup of this on its own during a hot summer day, or maybe even using it as a caffeine-spiked flavored creamer. The first thing I noticed is that the iced coffee is made with real milk and cream, according to the label, so you're definitely getting some real Oreo flavor in your cup of Joe.

It's also a lot cheaper than your Starbucks addiction. While Walmart isn't currently offering the product online, you can order a carton from Meijer.com for $3.99, or two for $5. Meanwhile, according to Simple Most, a Walmart representative told the publication, "Walmart launched the Iced Oreo in about 2,300 stores this week. It retails for $3.56.”

It's basically pure happiness in a carton, and the Oreo fandom is already freaking out. Your mornings are never going to be the same.

While I haven't seen too many reviews yet, the feedback has been pretty positive so far, although fans who favor the trademark creme icing may want to keep a stash of the OG cookies to dip in the coffee.

Instagram blogger Candy Hunting gave the concoction an 8 out of 10 rating, explaining, "Keeping this short, the coffee does taste like chocolate cookies, not like generic mocha. I don't get much in the way of the creme flavor, but I'm assuming if they played up the creme flavor, it would drown out of the cookie. Overall, a good take on an Oreo coffee flavor. 8/10. Found it at Walmart and Meijer."

The good news is that there are plenty of new flavors to choose from if you're on the market for a dunkable Oreo. On June 4, the company gifted us their latest Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Pistachio Thins flavors. In addition, People reports that two varieties inspired by your favorite ice cream flavors — Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake and Rocky Road Trip — will make their way to grocery store shelves later this year (I'm crossing my fingers for a summertime release). In addition, the publication reports that a Peppermint Bark flavor is also slated for 2018 release, and it literally sounds like the perfect after-dinner treat during the holiday season. There's so much to look forward to when it comes to getting your fix of Milk's Favorite Cookie.

While there's no word on how long the International Delight Oreo Iced Coffee will remain on store shelves, I am hoping the warm weather refreshment will last throughout the next couple of months. If there's anything that's going to make me a morning person this summer, this is definitely it.