You can heat things up this summer with some new Lay's potato chips. Lay's new flavors such as Wavy Jerk Chicken and Chile Mango certainly add a tasty twist to your go-to bag of potato chips. If you'd like to try out the fruity and spicy offerings, here's where to buy Lay's summer 2021 chip flavors.

Lay's three new limited-edition flavors are certainly a treat for fans of the classic potato chips. The new Summer BLT offering brings the traditional sandwich to snack time with its blend of lettuce, tomato and bacon flavors. For a tropical spin with a fruity kick, you'll want to check out the new Chile Mango, which is a sweet and spicy mash-up that gets its taste from mango and chili pepper flavors. Rounding out Lay's summer lineup is Wavy Jerk Chicken, which is inspired by classic island flavors. You can expect a blend of spicy, sweet, and smoky jerk flavor with each bite. Basically, these summer flavors are anything but ordinary.

If you're ready to spice up your snackin' this summer, you can pick up all three limited-edition Lay's flavors at nationwide retailers such as Safeway, Kroger, Albertsons, Ralphs, and more. A 7.5-ounce bag will cost you $3.79, and the offerings are only available while supplies last.

Along with the new potato chip flavors, you can score some freebies during Frito-Lay's "Let's Summer" giveaway, which runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31. During the promotion, you can win a whole slew of summer-themed prizes, like a home theater projector, pop-up cinema screen, telescope, and more.

To enter, you'll first need to get a code through any of the three following ways: Make a qualifying Frito Lay or Pepsi Cola purchase, send the brand a mail-in request, or use the code 184542372022 (only valid beginning July 17 through the end of the promotion period). You'll then need to head to chipsnsips.com and submit your code, which will get you one game play. When you use the game play, you'll find out whether or not you've won an Instant Win prize. For more details on the giveaway, check out the official rules.

When heading to the store to pick up some of Lay's new chip flavors for the summer, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.