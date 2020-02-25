Get ready for some serious snackin' with the return of two fan-favorite Lay's varieties. Lay's new Potato Chip flavors for 2020 include the comeback of Fried Green Tomato and Crispy Taco. Here's how you can get your hands the crunchy bites.

As of Monday, March 2, you can grab Lay's Crispy Taco and Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato at nationwide retailers for a limited time. The Crispy Taco variety features all your favorite taco flavors — seasoned meat, cheese, and salsa — in each chip, while the Wavy Fried Green Tomato flavor is inspired by the iconic Southern offering and has a mild tomato taste along with spices. Both flavors retail for $1.89 per 2.625-ounce bag and $3.79 for a 7.5-ounce bag. Since the chips are only available while supplies last, you'll want to head to your local store ASAP to stock up on the special-edition Lay's.

The flavors are making a comeback to nationwide stores after being introduced in 2017 as part of Lay's popular "Do Us A Flavor" competition. During the competition, fans voted on the next big potato chip flavor. Foodies were buzzing about both the Wavy Fried Green Tomato and Crispy Taco flavors, but ultimately Crispy Taco reigned supreme and was declared the winner of the competition.

Besides the return of old faves, there's a new flavor you'll want to check out this season: Lay's Hot Sauce-flavored chips. Each chip features Frank's Red Hot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce. You can find a 7.75-ounce bag for $3.79 at Walmart and Circle K stores nationwide while supplies last.

Courtesy of Lay's

You can round out your potato chip collection with Cheddar Jalapeño, Sea Salt and Vinegar Poppables, and Kettle Cooked Flamin' Hot, which were introduced to stores nationwide earlier this year.

Lay's introduced the two new flavors to celebrate a partnership with The Voice. You could even enter to win a chance to attend a live taping of The Voice in Los Angeles, California. All you'll need to do is visit the Lay's and The Voice website, when it's live from Monday, March 2 through Friday, April 17. On the website, you'll be able to answer a weekly trivia question about each week's episode of the television show or enter a code from participating bags of Lay's for your shot at the prize.