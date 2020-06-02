While a number of cities around the country canceled Pride parades and marches as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, you can still help some of the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community by supporting businesses' Pride-themed merch, food, and drink. New York City-based Kind Snacks is one such company donating all net proceeds from the sale of its new chocolate Pride bars to help homeless LGBTQ youth. Here's where to buy Kind Pride Bars for 2020 and make a difference with your sweet purchase.

Kind's Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bars got a festive makeover in honor of Pride Month, which happens annually in June, and they feature a rainbow design on the wrapper and the words "KIND PRIDE." In addition to getting to treat your tastebuds to Kind's most popular flavor, the company says 100% of the net proceeds from the limited-edition rainbow-decorated bars will be donated to one of this year's New York City Pride March Grand Marshals, non-profit organization Ali Forney Center, which Kind has teamed up with in the past. The group helps displaced LGBTQ youth and individuals who are experiencing homelessness with financial and mental health support, which is especially important during such a tumultuous time. The parade will be virtual this year, but you can still make your contribution by purchasing products that help do good.

Customers can purchase these limited-edition Kind Pride bars in New York City convenience stores like Duane Reed and grocery retailers like Wegmans. 12-pack boxes of Kind Pride bars are currently retailing online at kindsnacks.com for $15.49 and will also be available for purchase online at Walmart.com in the coming days.

Unfortunately, these limited-edition bars will only be available while supplies last, so you should check out your local store or, if possible, consider ordering and paying for your bars online to minimize your contact with others.

