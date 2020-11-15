If you're on the hunt for some cozy gifts this holiday, look no further than Dunkin's pop-up shop. The coffee chain is bringing back its exclusive seasonal goodies this year, and there's plenty of new apparel and accessories you can snag for the Dunkin' lover in your life (or just for yourself). Here's where to buy Dunkin's holiday merch to get in the spirit.

Dunkin' is bringing back its holiday pop-up shop this year after the success of its 2019 launch, which sold out in just hours. This year's shop will feature even more exciting branded swag too add to your collection, including Dunkin's first-ever personalized merch. You'll be able to customize caps, shirts, laptop cases, phone cases, and more, with anyone's name, making it the ultimate gift for your loved ones this holiday season.

You'll find a whole slew of other holiday gifts on Dunkin's shop. Get decked out in Dunkin' gear from head to toe with apparel from the brand's orange and pink collection, which has hoodies, joggers, a cropped sweatshirt, and a bathrobe. There are even Dunkin' scrunchies with two different styles so you can sport a festive updo with your new outfits.

And you can also spruce up your home with Dunkin'-themed goodies. Dunkin' bedding, which features branded duvet covers and sham covers, will certainly have you dreaming of donuts and coffee.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

For your kitchen, you'll want to check out the new Dunkin' x Keurig K-Mini Brewer. It's the slimmest Keurig brewer yet, which means you can save space while still conveniently brewing your favorite coffees from pods. To complete the kitchen experience, there's also the Dunkin' mini fridge and Dunkin' apron.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

One of the wildest items in the seasonal shop is an official Dunkin' tandem bike, perfect for cruising around town together with a friend who shares your love for all things Dunkin'. There are also some pink and orange phone and laptop cases to give your electronics a new look.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

The Dunkin' holiday pop-up shop items became available at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 17., and are only around while supplies last. If you're a DD Perks rewards member, you can head to the Dunkin' shop now for early access to the new "Perksclusive" joggers and a crewneck sweatshirt. You can find the special access code for the shop via email or on the home screen of your Dunkin' app. If you aren't a member yet, you can sign up on the Dunkin' Rewards website to get early access to the shop.

Since the holiday merch is only available while supplies last, you'll want to head to Dunkin's online shop ASAP when it launches on Nov. 17.