Giant pool floats are all the rage this summer. If you've attended any sort of pool party or beach get-together, you probably rolled up with a giant fancy inflatable float to take a few pics on. Well, Labor Day is right around the corner, which means there is one last official summer hoorah left. If you're tired of posting pics of yourself in the same float, there's a new heart-shaped float that will totally refresh your Instagram feed. You're going to love it. Literally. Here's where to buy Ban.do's heart float for end-of-summer fun.

Eat your heart out, impending cold weather seasons, because Ban.do's heart float is here to provide endless summer fun. The Beach, Please! Jumbo Heart Innertube is a must-have to enjoy the last few weeks of warm weather activities. If you've been rocking the swan float all summer long (guilty!), it's time for a new float to round out your final summer 2018 adventures.

Sure, you could buy an emoji float to match your mood or even a float to match your dog. But why would you do that when you can get this adorable heart-shaped float from the Ban.do website? It can be yours for just $24 plus a shipping fee. Ban.do only offers free shipping on orders of $50 and up. If you want to avoid the extra fees, show your friends a little love by surprising them with their very own heart inner-tube from Ban.do. How cute would it be to take a picture of all of you, each on your respective red floats? Pics or it didn't happen.

Ban.do's Beach, Please! Jumbo Heart Innertube is no joke, either. It's 46.5-inches by 41.5-inches, so it's really something extra (with possibly enough room to fit another person inside). This float is sure to pull on your heartstrings, too. Customers have rated the lovable float 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Ban.do website, and it is just begging for you to buy it for some end-of-summer fun. If buying Ban.do's heart float just isn't in your budget right now, that's OK. You can add it to your wishlist on the site and come back to it at a later time.

Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 3. You've got less than a month to order the Beach, Please Jumbo Heart float from Ban.do if you want to enjoy it for one last summer soirée. Come Labor Day Weekend, I'll be on a bachelorette cruise in the Caribbean. If you think I'm not bringing this totally Insta-worthy heart float, think again. I've already got mine in my shopping cart, and as soon as I'm done writing, I'm going to click-thru to check out. Although, the challenge will be inflating this bad boy once I'm aboard the cruise ship.

Sadly, once summer is over, it will be time to keep this adorable float in storage until next year. Just make sure you remember where you put it, because you can totally reuse Ban.do's Beach, Please! Jumbo Heart Innertube once summer 2019 kicks off next year. Until then, mark your calendars for all the late-summer pool parties you can squeeze in with your heart-shaped float.