Gear up for warm weather and tropical vibes because Baileys released a new flavor that's like a vacation in a bottle. The liqueur brand unveiled a new piña colada flavor, Baileys Colada, that's ready to drink, so forget mixing a drink from scratch. If your taste buds are ready for a metaphorical trip to the tropics, here's where to buy Baileys' piña colada flavor.

Baileys is celebrating a traditionally Puerto Rican sip that's become synonymous with beach vacays and summertime and switching it up with Irish cream. Sharing the news of the limited-time Baileys Colada flavor in a press release on Wednesday, April 7, the company's take on the classic cocktail requires no additional ingredients. Baileys Colada combines the brand's iconic Irish Cream with creamy coconut flavor and tropical pineapple notes for the quintessential summertime sip.

Luckily, you can find Baileys Colada nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold. This includes grocery stores such as participating Target locations and more. You can also shop Baileys Colada through Drizly and online from ReserveBar, or through participating retailers on Instacart. Although pricing varies by location, Baileys Colada typically sells for $24.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. The sip is only available while supplies last, so you'll want to pick up a bottle before they vanish from the shelves. If you need help finding Baileys Colada near you, check the brand's online locator for participating stores.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy the piña colada sip, whether you prefer it neat, over ice, or blended. Baileys celebrated the launch with actor, producer, and author La La Anthony, who shared an easy recipe to get you started.

Anthony suggests blending together three-and-a-half ounces of Baileys Colada with one-and-a-half cups of crushed ice before garnishing your glass with a chocolate-covered strawberry. The recipe makes two servings of the tropical sip.

If you're really into piña coladas, Baileys also partnered up with BlendJet to offer up a limited-time Baileys BlendJet. The appliance is complete with a yellow tropical design featuring pineapples, coconuts, flowers, and palm fronds. While that might not be your ~thing~, you can always enjoy the tropical vibes of your drink without a branded appliance.

The summer vibes are way too real, so if you're already dreaming of sipping on some Baileys Colada, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking if you're heading to a store or scheduling a delivery.