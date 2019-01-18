Aside from learning how to cook, do laundry, and pay rent, adulthood has taught me that booking flights can be really, really expensive. So, if you're planning a trip for spring break this year, it's essential to try and book the best deal you can possibly find. And if you aren't entirely sure as to when you should start reserving your March or April flights, here's when to book your spring break 2019 airfare. Trust me when I say that you (and your wallet, especially) will be very glad you did it at the right time.

Regardless if you're looking to spend your spring break lounging in the Florida Keys, eating po' boys in New Orleans, or hiking through Lake Tahoe, flying can be hella expensive, so finding a steal is absolutely vital. So, according to Alexis Tiacoh, Expedia's PR Specialist, in an email to Elite Daily, it turns out the optimal time to book a March or April getaway is 21 to 30 days before your trip. Based on flight data from 2018, travelers who booked 21 to 30 days ahead of time saved about 10 percent on their flights, meaning you would ideally book your trip in early March if you're traveling towards the end of March, or in the beginning of April if you're traveling towards the end of April. It's literally that easy.

Booking outside of that time frame, however, might cost you a little more than you'd like to spend. According to Tiacoh, those who booked 14 to 20 days in advance, or even 31 to 60 days ahead, saved only about 5 percent on their trip. Travelers that ended up waiting until the last minute, however, ended up having to pay about 20 percent more. Ouch! That's definitely gotta hurt.

Booking hotels and rental cars, on the other hand, is a little different than booking a flight. In fact, according to Tiacoh, you should probably book a rental car only about six days in advance, which could save you up to 20 percent. She also said it's ideal to book your hotel six days in advance — if you can — because it'll save you more than 15 percent on your stay. However, if you wait until the last minute, keep in mind that there might not be as many options available as there would be if you booked farther ahead. So, it kind of depends if you're looking for a better location or a better deal.

According to Tiacoh, there are also about 20 U.S. destinations you can travel to for under $500 roundtrip in the months of March and April. Catch some rays in sunny Long Beach, California, go wine tasting in Seattle, Washington, or explore the streets of New York City. There are so many places to visit that you can actually find pretty good deals for.

Alternatively, other sources recommend booking as far in advance as you possibly can. According to Tracy Stewart, Content Editor at the travel deal site Airfarewatchdog.com, in an email to Elite Daily, certain deals become available way far in advance, and it's best to book them as soon as you see them.

According to Airfarewatchdog, Stewart said:

If you're thinking of going away for spring break, it's definitely better to book sooner rather than later. We're already seeing some insanely low fares for travel in mid-March to destinations that rarely ever go on sale, such as Chile, not to mention a ton of great deals to cities throughout Europe. But fares tend to spike the closer we get to mid-March, so begin to search now, and if anything catches your eye, don't wait.

Airfarewatchdog also recommends that travelers do their research ahead of time. Signing up for airfare sale notifications, such as Airfarewatchdog alerts are useful, because they include all possible airlines (such as Delta and Southwest). There are a ton out there, though, so they recommend signing up for at least two or three. Also, signing up for the airlines’ newsletters and following them on social media can give you some solid deal insights as well. Alas, before you know it, you'll be boarding the plane to paradise.

When you embark on your magical spring break journey, taking tons of pictures is basically required... and so is coming up with the greatest possible spring break Instagram captions. Whether you're going for something funny, witty, or totally cute, there are so many solid options out there.

Booking your spring break trip requires a ton of planning and research. It seems like booking in advance is key, though, and making last minute plans will definitely deplete your bank account. So, choose wisely, and make arrangements beforehand. I have faith in each and every one of you, to plan a lit freaking trip. Like they say, "sprang break!"