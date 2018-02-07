50 Spring Break Puns For Your Sunny Instagram Posts
It may be cold and snowy outside, but your insides want warmth so badly! Whether it's your deep desire to soak up some sunshine on the sand, or you just need that mental break and relaxation from your hectic life, spring break is lookin' mighty fine right about now. Just the thought of tropical beaches, soft sand, and turquoise water is enough to make you pack your bags this moment. When you do head out to your grand adventure, you're going to want some spring break puns for Instagram captions to make you and your followers laugh your heads off.
It's good to post a thirst trap, especially when you and your ladies look fine AF in your spring break outfits and bathing suits. But you can also post a silly pic of you sipping sangria with flamingo glasses on, or show off your amazing sand skills by posting a picture of your friend buried up to their neck. Either one will work just fine, and you'll need a great companion to add to that in the form of a pun.
There's truly a beach pun for everyone. For those of you who are 21 and up, there are some witty ones on this list as well for your tropical sip on the sand. This spring break, bless those Insta followers with some vibrant beachy waves and hilarious dad jokes with these captions.
1. "Suns out, guns out." — Unknown
2. "Spring break? Alpaca my bags!" — Unknown
3. "Sea the beauty in life." — Unknown
4. "Shake your palm palms." — Unknown
5. "Don't let the tide get you down." — Unknown
6. "Aloha beaches." — Unknown
7. "We shore are going to have a great time!" — Unknown
8. "Beach please." — Unknown
9. "I am one fine-apple." — Unknown
10. "Will you mer-make me a piña colada?" — Unknown
11. "Single and ready to flamingle." — Unknown
12. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown
13. "Resting beach face." — Unknown
14. "You used to call me on my shell phone." — Unknown
15. "Whale you be mine?" — Unknown
16. "Salt in the air, sand in my hair." — Unknown
17. "Champagne mamí." — Unknown
18. "Where my beaches at?" — Unknown
19. "Don't be crabby on spring break!" — Unknown
20. "Take time to coast (and toast)." — Unknown
21. "Time to be nauti." — Unknown
22. "Water you doing?" — Unknown
23. "You've mermaid my day." — Unknown
24. "Hope you have a (beach) ball!" — Unknown
25. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown
26. "Pitcher perfect." — Unknown
27. "The snacks on my flight were a little plane." — Unknown
28. "With great leg room comes great responsibility." — Unknown
29. "I'm trying to escape my hostel atmosphere." — Unknown
30. "You can't have a narrow mind and a think passport." — Unknown
31. "High tides, good vibes." — Unknown
32. "I make pour decisions." — Unknown
33. "Wish you were beer." — Unknown
34. "Step aside coffee! This is a job for alcohol!" — Unknown
35. "You had me at merlot." — Unknown
36. "Sip, sip hooray!" — Unknown
37. "Gotta spring break out those sunnies!" — Unknown
38. "Never chase anything but drinks and dreams." — Unknown
39. "Catch flights, not feelings." — Unknown
40. "In desperate need of vitamin sea." — Unknown
41. "Let's not taco bout it." — Unknown
42. "Seas the day!" — Unknown
43. "50 Shades of Grey Goose." — Unknown
44. "Brew-nicorn." — Unknown
45. "Beach you guessed it. You was right." — Unknown
46. "My friends mer-make me happy!" — Unknown
47. "It will not spring break us." — Unknown
50. "Lil beach, you can't drink with me if you wanted to, these expensive, these is suit bottoms, these is sandy shoes." — An ode to Queen Cardi B