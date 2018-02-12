We're so close to that spring break state of mind. And although that probably only brings you a bit of comfort as you're looking outside at a tundra of snow — it's time to get pumped. If you're lucky enough to be jetting off on a spring break trip, before you know it, you'll be lounging on the beach and soaking up the ultimate vacation vibes. But for now, you're stuck in daydreaming mode. That's exactly why you're in need of some serious motivation for the awesome times around the corner. Spring break quotes might be exactly what you need — and they double as perfect captions for the 'Gram.

What's the best way to chillax until spring break actually arrives? Imagining you're already there, basking in the sunshine on the beach, of course. While you might be wearing multiple layers as you're scraping ice off your car on the regular, you don't have to be there in your mind. It’s also never too early to start planning, so put those cute outfits together, and while you’re at it you should be planning spring break quotes for your Instagram captions, too. There's nothing better than feeling a soft sea breeze against your face while you soak up some rays of sunshine — and these sunny, vacation-inspired quotes will take you right there.

When the time to vacation comes, don't forget to whip them out for your spring break Instagram captions and Facebook album titles. And as sad as it is when vacation has come to an end, quotes about spring break being over will bring back all the fun memories that were made. So, where's your beach?

wundervisuals/E+/Getty Images

"Go where the wifi is weak and the sun is strong." — Unknown "We travel, not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." — Unknown "It doesn't matter where you're going, it's who you have beside you." — Unknown "Tropical state of mind." — Unknown "I do believe it's time for another adventure." — Unknown "Work hard. Travel harder." — Unknown "All I want are sunsets and palm trees." — Unknown "The sand may brush off. The salt may wash away. The tans may fade. But the memories will last forever." — Tonya Gunn "Eat, beach, sleep, repeat." — Unknown "Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." — Kellie Elmore "If you need me... call me on my shell." — Unknown "It's bad manners to keep a vacation waiting." — Unknown "All my bags are packed, I'm ready to go..." — Unknown "Salty vibes only." — Unknown "Vacation mood: on." — Unknown "I can't keep calm because my vacation is coming soon." — Unknown "When in doubt, spring break." — Unknown "If traveling was free, you'd never see me again." — Unknown "Life takes you down many paths but my favorite ones lead to the beach." — Unknown "Nothing lasts forever, except the day before you start your vacation." — Gayland Anderson "I can't buy happiness, but I can buy a plane ticket and that's pretty close." — Unknown "Wanderluster: collector of experiences. Not things." — Unknown "Vacation: Next exit." — Unknown "Take as many vacations as you can. You can always make money. You can't always make memories." — Unknown "I'm all about the palm trees and 80 degrees." — Unknown "Memories made together last a lifetime." — Unknown "Good things come to those who book flights." — Unknown "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag "Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer." — Unknown "I love being on vacation and never knowing what day it is." — Unknown 31. "Traveling — it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller." — Ibn Battuta "Travel: the best way to be lost and found at the same time." — Brenna Smith “Hola, beaches!” — Unknown “Catch me by the sea.” — Unknown “High tides and good vibes.” — Unknown “It’s always happy hour at the beach.” — Unknown “Less Monday, more spring break.”— Unknown “Spring break might be over, but the memories will last forever.” — Unknown “You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf.” — Unknown “Party now, adult later.” — Unknown