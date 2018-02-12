Social Media
Friends on a beach for spring break use quotes on spring break for a spring break slogan.

40 Quotes About Spring Break That Capture That Sunny Vacation Feeling

For when you’re in vacation mode.

We're so close to that spring break state of mind. And although that probably only brings you a bit of comfort as you're looking outside at a tundra of snow — it's time to get pumped. If you're lucky enough to be jetting off on a spring break trip, before you know it, you'll be lounging on the beach and soaking up the ultimate vacation vibes. But for now, you're stuck in daydreaming mode. That's exactly why you're in need of some serious motivation for the awesome times around the corner. Spring break quotes might be exactly what you need — and they double as perfect captions for the 'Gram.

What's the best way to chillax until spring break actually arrives? Imagining you're already there, basking in the sunshine on the beach, of course. While you might be wearing multiple layers as you're scraping ice off your car on the regular, you don't have to be there in your mind. It’s also never too early to start planning, so put those cute outfits together, and while you’re at it you should be planning spring break quotes for your Instagram captions, too. There's nothing better than feeling a soft sea breeze against your face while you soak up some rays of sunshine — and these sunny, vacation-inspired quotes will take you right there.

When the time to vacation comes, don't forget to whip them out for your spring break Instagram captions and Facebook album titles. And as sad as it is when vacation has come to an end, quotes about spring break being over will bring back all the fun memories that were made. So, where's your beach?

  1. "Go where the wifi is weak and the sun is strong." — Unknown
  2. "We travel, not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." — Unknown
  3. "It doesn't matter where you're going, it's who you have beside you." — Unknown
  4. "Tropical state of mind." — Unknown
  5. "I do believe it's time for another adventure." — Unknown
  6. "Work hard. Travel harder." — Unknown
  7. "All I want are sunsets and palm trees." — Unknown
  8. "The sand may brush off. The salt may wash away. The tans may fade. But the memories will last forever." — Tonya Gunn
  9. "Eat, beach, sleep, repeat." — Unknown
  10. "Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." — Kellie Elmore
  11. "If you need me... call me on my shell." — Unknown
  12. "It's bad manners to keep a vacation waiting." — Unknown
  13. "All my bags are packed, I'm ready to go..." — Unknown
  14. "Salty vibes only." — Unknown
  15. "Vacation mood: on." — Unknown
  16. "I can't keep calm because my vacation is coming soon." — Unknown
  17. "When in doubt, spring break." — Unknown
  18. "If traveling was free, you'd never see me again." — Unknown
  19. "Life takes you down many paths but my favorite ones lead to the beach." — Unknown
  20. "Nothing lasts forever, except the day before you start your vacation." — Gayland Anderson
  21. "I can't buy happiness, but I can buy a plane ticket and that's pretty close." — Unknown
  22. "Wanderluster: collector of experiences. Not things." — Unknown
  23. "Vacation: Next exit." — Unknown
  24. "Take as many vacations as you can. You can always make money. You can't always make memories." — Unknown
  25. "I'm all about the palm trees and 80 degrees." — Unknown
  26. "Memories made together last a lifetime." — Unknown
  27. "Good things come to those who book flights." — Unknown
  28. "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag
  29. "Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer." — Unknown
  30. "I love being on vacation and never knowing what day it is." — Unknown
  31. 31. "Traveling — it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller." — Ibn Battuta
  32. "Travel: the best way to be lost and found at the same time." — Brenna Smith
  33. “Hola, beaches!” — Unknown
  34. “Catch me by the sea.” — Unknown
  35. “High tides and good vibes.” — Unknown
  36. “It’s always happy hour at the beach.” — Unknown
  37. “Less Monday, more spring break.”— Unknown
  38. “Spring break might be over, but the memories will last forever.” — Unknown
  39. “You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf.” — Unknown
  40. “Party now, adult later.” — Unknown

