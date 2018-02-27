Here's When To Book Your Spring Break Flights So You Don't Break The Bank

These first two months of 2018 have flown by, and I cannot believe that it's already basically March and that spring is just around the corner. Which also means that spring break is also coming up! And if you're a girl on a budget like me, you are definitely planning ahead to save as much as humanly possible. So fear not, I have some advice for as as to when to book your 2018 spring break flights. Because there are much better things to shell out your money on when it comes to your vacation.

Since it's already March we might be cutting it a little close when it comes to booking the cheapest possible flight. But that doesn't mean that you can't still get an amazing price on flights to popular spring break destinations. Accurding to Skyscanner, the time to buy flights depends on when you're planning your trip and where you're going. For example, if you're looking to jet to a Caribbean destination such as Punta Cana or Cancun, you're going to want to book 10-12 weeks in advance. If you're looking to fly to a domestic vacation spot such as Los Angeles, Orlando, or Miami, you'll want to book 7-9 weeks ahead of time.

But if you're trying to get away sooner — like in a month or less — there's still some ways that you can save major bucks on round trip flights. The flight-sourcing site Hopper suggests that you think about domestic destinations over international ones if you're looking last minute. There are a multitude of beach destinations in Florida outside of Miami that you can look into. Why not try Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, or Delray Beach for a change? These cities are also bound to cost less than a Miami getaway, and can be just as fun.

You'll also save if you book a flight that leaves midweek as opposed to on weekend day. According to Hopper, Monday to Wednesday departures are up to 25% cheaper than Thursday to Saturday ones. And don't even think about Friday flights, as that is the priciest day to travel. So while it might not be as convenient to travel at the start of the week, if you can make it happen you'll end up saving big.

Another tip? Be as flexible as you can when it comes to when you'll be taking your vacation. Hopper suggests that you book in early March or late April, as these chunks of time avoid when most schools are scheduled to go on break and therefore result in cheaper flights. The most expensive dates to travel during spring break time are the weeks of February 9 (30% premium), March 23 (32% premium), March 30 (a painful 45% premium) and April 6 (28% premium). So it's best that you avoid these dates if you can.

Another general rule of thumb is to always keep track of the flights you want to book. I love setting up Google alerts that let me know when the price of my flight drops or increases, so that I know when I need to take the plunge and book. You can also use apps that compare flights (like Hopper and Skyscanner) to find the best possible deals, which I always recommend doing.

I'm not in college anymore, but that doesn't mean that I still can't organize myself a little weekend "spring break" getaway. We all need to take some time for rest and relaxation, especially if you live in a colder climate and need to get away from the chilly winter weather. So get on those apps and set up those alerts to ensure that your spring break this year will be one for the books.