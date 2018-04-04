My favorite food in the entire world is spaghetti with tomato sauce — no meatballs, but maybe (maybe) a little bit of parmesan cheese. If I were on death row and about to request my last meal on earth, it would be spaghetti, lightly buttered, and some warm tomato sauce on top, or maybe some kind of tomato basil sauce if I'm feeling spicy. This isn't because I crave it all the time; it simply makes me feel like I'm home, and at heart, I'm a total homebody. What your favorite food reveals about your personality is often something like that: a nugget of information that gives someone an idea of what makes you tick.

This isn't to say I don't love other types of food. I eat Thai food easily three times a week, and I crave sushi on a daily basis. But if you were to ask me what I might give future or past me on some random Tuesday afternoon, I would hedge my bets on spaghetti with tomato sauce.

Of course, there's more than one way to look at your personality. You can take a Myers-Briggs test, or look at an in-depth horoscope, or even take a peek at the type of people you surround yourself with. All of these strategies will come together to give you a fragmented picture of yourself — and looking at what you love to eat is just another piece of this personality puzzle.

Here's what your favorite food reveals about your personality and who you are.

If You Love Mac And Cheese Giphy If you're someone who's obsessed with all things macaroni and cheese, then you like to stay connected to your childhood. You love pure, simple flavors, not to mention the literal simplicity of cooking a box of Kraft. As someone whose favorite food is macaroni and cheese, you'd probably rather do other things with your time than cook up a fancy meal. You want to whip up a hot bowl of cheesy noodles and get on with the rest of your night.

If You're All About Breakfast Foods Giphy If you're a breakfast lover, you're probably a total people person. After all, what meal brings people together more than brunch? Breakfast is arguably the most intimate moment of the day, bringing you an opportunity for reflection, if you want, or social time with your favorite people. On the flip side, if you love all things breakfast, it might mean you're a total recluse like Ron Swanson — but even he is a softy at heart.

If You Love A Good Combo Of Steak And Potatoes Giphy If you're a steak and potatoes person, then you believe that the world is more binary than some people make it out to be. Good and bad, right and wrong, black and white — steak and potatoes is all about being straightforward and honest with what you want and how you view the world.

If You Crave Sushi On The Reg Giphy When you love sushi, you don't just love it; you're a GD fanatic. Sushi is a way of life. It's about spontaneity and adventure, unless you're the type of person who only ever orders the California roll, in which case, you need to live a little more, my friend. Sushi lovers like the finer things, but not too fine. They're all about straddling the middle ground between fancy and simple, which is why they're so much fun to be around.

If Your Favorite Meal Is A Fully Loaded Salad Giphy We get it. You're healthy. But when you're a serious salad lover, you take it to the next level, adding goji berries, pumpkin seeds, all types of veggies, and maybe even a fruit or two. A truly delicious and nutritious salad is a work of art. If your favorite food is a decadent salad, then you don't settle for the basics. You go for the artisanal, and you treat your body like the temple that it is.

If Ramen Burgers Are Your Jam Giphy If you love ramen burgers so much that they're a literal staple of your diet, then you're a trendsetter. You like to be five steps ahead of any movement, so much so that you're probably scoffing at me for even thinking ramen burgers are still considered trendy. Sorry girl, we can't all be as on-point as you are!