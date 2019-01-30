n general, I am just kind of curious about celebrities’ love lives — and I know I'm not alone. This is especially true of anyone who joins Bachelor Nation. After all, they are on a show where they are trying to date and fall in love. It also doesn’t hurt that even those who don't get the final rose tend to, well, cross pollinate after the fact. So, of course I am interested in what Kaitlyn Bristowe is like as a partner, especially now that she's found a new BN love with season 14 of the Bachelorettes' Jason Tartick.

If you haven't been following along with their budding (sorry, last rose pun, I swear) romance, it all started with Tartick called into Bristowe's podcast Off the Vine. During the call, Bristowe asked Tartick when he would ask her out and Tartick jumped at the chance. The two went on the date and are still going strong, as Bristowe confirmed on her pod, saying that not only are they dating but that it's going really well: "We are so open and honest and like our communication is like so mature and healthy... And we're very vulnerable. It's life-changing actually." Aww! Bristowe’s focus on communication when she talks about Tartick makes so much sense once you realize she was born on June 19, under the astrological sign of Gemini. That’s because for this Mercury-ruled sign, communication is everything. Here's what else we can guess about what Bristowe is like in a relationship based on her zodiac sign.

Gemini is a master of dating. Giphy Gemini is one of the best signs at dating in all the zodiac — only Libra can give them a run for their money. In part, this is because Gemini is such a multidimensional personality. They really can adapt to any situation and get down with just about any vibe. That makes them really fun to be around, because you always feel seen and understood by this sign. They are also almost endlessly optimistic about love, so they enter every date with a positive attitude and an open heart. But most of all, this sign crushes at dating thanks to their association with Mercury, planet of communication, and that they are an air sign. Taken together, these factors mean this is a sign that loves to flirt and is damn good at it.

It takes someone really special for this sign to commit. Giphy Gemini isn’t in a rush to settle down because they want to experience so much. They are happy to juggle a few romances at a time until they find someone they really care about, and that person needs to be their intellectual equal or they will eventually get bored and move on. That's because Gemini falls in love with the mind first and foremost. Versatile and quick-witted, when Gemini finds someone on their level, they are immediately infatuated. They need someone who can make them laugh and keep them on their toes. When they finally do find that person, they will focus all their love and attention on them.