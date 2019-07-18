My first sex dream ever was about Zach Braff. I was 14 and getting very into Scrubs. I'd go to bed earlier and earlier so that I could meet Zach in my dreams. Over the years, I've had some crazy sex dreams, including some about my very close friends. These sometimes leave me confused and curious about why it happened and if it means I have feelings for them. If you're in a similar position, you may wonder what it means if you have a sex dream about your best friend. To get the answer for you, I spoke to a few experts.

First things first: A sex dream doesn't always indicate a sexual interest, and they are totally OK. "Having a sex dream about your best friend, or anyone else, may simply mean that you feel a strong emotional connection with them," Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent couples therapist in Los Angeles, tells Elite Daily. "It is completely normal." If you're having sex dreams about your BFF and you're not sure you have feelings for them, you don't have to overanalyze the dream. All kinds of things go on in our brains at night, and dreams aren't the same as intentions. I've had sex dreams about people because they were on my mind for a separate reason. So, don't panic — if you don't feel a sexual interest in your best friend, having a sex dream about them may just mean you feel close to them, not that you're in love.

Shutterstock

Still, having a sex dream about a best friend might mean that you're curious about them sexually. While it doesn't have to mean that you have sexual feelings, it can be a sign that you wonder about them. "It could mean that you feel close enough to them that you may have an unconscious desire to be with them sexually," Dr. Brown says. "If you have repeated sexual dreams about your best friend, then you might want to think about whether these sexual dreams are indicating that you may want something more than friendship." If you're having regular sex dreams about a BFF, you don't have to jump to any conclusions and assume you're attracted to them, but you might want to examine your feelings. Dreams aren't a perfect indicator of any sort of interest, but they can represent an unconscious desire in some cases.

Shutterstock

If you feel like your sex dreams do indicate a sexual interest, you may want to consider communicating with someone about it. "Should you find that you have deeper feelings for your friend, and you trust that you are safe to do so, consider approaching your best friend to let them know," Dr. Brown says. "It is highly likely that you have little to lose by doing so. Depending upon your current life circumstances — ex: one or both of you are already in a relationship with others — you might consider sharing your dreams with someone else who is close to you and get their take on all of this." It can be really helpful to talk about dreams, but you don't have to tell your BFF about it (unless you want to). If you speak to another close friend or family member, you may be able to determine your feelings for them. Honest communication is the key to getting to the bottom of your feelings, so consider opening up.

Dreaming about your best friend — sexy or not — can mean all kinds of things, and not all of them have to be related to your feelings towards your BFF. I've had sex dreams about people I wouldn't want to admit to dreaming about, and people who don't know who I am (Jesse Eisenberg). Still, dreams might give some indication of how you're feeling deep down, so be sure to take some time to think about your feelings for your friend. And remember: They're your best friend for a reason, so it's OK to dream about them!