Fans who are hoping for an uplifting story about Prince William and Prince Harry in 2020 might be saddened to find out where the brothers reportedly currently stand. After months of speculation that William and Harry's close-knit relationship was strained following Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior royals, it seems things are still shaky between the two. What reportedly hurt Prince William most about Meghan and Harry's royal exit might surprise you.

Plenty of details about William and Harry's relationship were detailed in Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's royal biography, Finding Freedom, and Scobie just shared some more insight on what may have ignited the tension between the brothers.

“I think really where it went wrong for Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges was that decision to go public with the road map to their new working model," Scobie told The Sun, referring to Meghan and Harry's Instagram announcement. "The statements weren’t discussed internally." Kensington Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Scobie's claims.

Scobie says William felt torn over Meghan and Harry's announcement because of his place in the royal family. "That’s really what caused the most amount of hurt to William, because he wears two hats," Scobie said. "He’s not just the brother, he’s also future king — and he felt that damaged the reputation of the family."

Scobie believes William felt that Meghan and Harry's Instagram "put family business out into the public domain when it should’ve been discussed privately."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William attended the Sandringham summit on Jan. 13, just days after Harry and Meghan went public with the details about their royal exit. According to Scobie, "the brothers had not spoken since around the time" of the event.

"Hurt continues to this day," Scobie said. "I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider [after the summit.]"

William and Harry previously shot down rumors of a rift and that William was bullying Meghan in January in a combined statement that brought attention to mental health. While the bullying rumors weren't true, it seems there may be some truth to the rumors about their rift.