If you've seen Crazy Rich Asians — or, you know, have eyes —you probably have a pretty intense crush on its star, Henry Golding. Because, let's be honest, the dude is dreamy. If it seems like he came out of nowhere to snatch your heart, it's because he kind of did. His role as Nick Young was actually his first acting gig, although it clearly won't be his last. So, what do we know about this newcomer? Thankfully, Henry Golding's zodiac sign can tell us a lot about his inner-dynamics and how he is as a person. It can also tell us about what he's like as a partner in romantic relationships, and, you guys? It's juicy.

Golding was born on Feb. 5, which makes him an Aquarius — one of the most unique signs in the zodiac. They're notorious for being highly independent, rebellious, humanitarian, and honestly, a bit detached. What does that translate into as a partner? Well, it takes a confident, clever, and independent person to love and be loved by the Water Bearer, which is why Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius are the signs most compatible with them. While it's not always easy to be in a relationship with this eccentric sign, it's totally worth the effort — especially when that Aquarian is as hot as Golding. With that in mind, here's what we can infer about Golding, based on his zodiac sign.

Aquarius tends to show, not tell, in relationships. Giphy If you're someone whose love language is affirmation, then Aquarius is not for you, because the Water Bearer is all about showing, not talking about, what’s in their hearts. They just don’t feel comfortable talking about their feelings. This means they can sometimes come off as aloof, but don’t let that fool you. Aquarius is a water sign, and as such, actually feels emotions very deeply. The good news is that while initially they can seem closed off, as the relationship evolves and they become more comfortable, they also become more confident sharing what's in their heart. One thing to watch out for is that as much as they struggle with words, they can easily be wounded by them. Aquarius is a sensitive soul that takes criticism to heart.

They’re highly independent and unique. Giphy There is no question that Aquarians dance to the beat of their own drum. It's because they're true rebels at heart — bold and nonconforming. This can be incredibly alluring or off-putting, depending on how you feel about unpredictability. For folks who want to date someone steady and secure, Aquarians can be intimidating. However, if excitement is what you crave, then the Water Bearer will be impossible to resist. They're also very independent and need a lot of space, so clingy folks need not apply.

They’re extremely trustworthy — once they commit. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Can you trust the Aquarian you're dating? Yes and no — or more accurately: No, and then yes. When you first start dating an Aquarius, try to keep your expectations realistic. They don't rush into commitments and could possibly be dating around. Plus, they don’t love confrontation, so they're infamous for ghosting. However, once you've both committed, you can count on their loyalty 100 percent. This is because Aquarius won't settle for a relationship just for a relationship’s sake. In order for them to DTR, they really need to believe you have a very real possibility of being the one. If they're in it, they're in it all the way, so you're safe to trust them with your heart.