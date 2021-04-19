The late Prince Philip was laid to rest on April 17 with an intimate funeral ceremony consisting of immediate family only. His children were all in attendance, as were his grandchildren, and the funeral marked the first time Prince Harry and William were in the same room together in 2021. After Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, royal fans were unsure how the two brothers would receive one another, but they seemingly kept things cordial. Reports of what Harry and William supposedly said to each other at Prince Philip's funeral suggest they put their differences aside while honoring their grandfather. Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While it would be great to be a fly on the wall to know exactly what went down during the funeral, a lip reader who spoke with Daily Express detailed what appeared to be said at the ceremony. The brothers wore face masks for the majority of the day, but reportedly were seen chatting without them for a few moments.

“Yes, it was great, wasn’t it,” William said to his younger brother, who couldn't have been more in agreement. "It was as he wanted it,” the Duke of Sussex replied, according to lip readers.

Interpreters added that William said to Harry: “Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music.”

Despite Harry saying in his interview with Oprah he rarely speaks to his brother, the siblings were seen chatting amicably for several minutes at the ceremony. The funeral was televised to the world, but the brothers also spent several hours together behind closed doors, Page Six reported.

In the days leading up to the ceremony, there was much speculation as to whether things would be awkward between the brothers. For starters, they were strategically placed far apart from each other on the funeral procession line. Plus, just six weeks earlier, Harry admitted they had put "space" between each other in recent months.

Royal fans don't know for sure what was said between the brothers at the funeral or behind closed doors, but the brief exchanges that were televised seemed as positive as one could hope.