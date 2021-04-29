Not everyone is a fan of the swipe life, and that's OK. While Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and other popular dating apps have led to plenty of successful partnerships, some people end up with more aggravation and heartache than viable matches. Womp, womp. And while there are plenty of reasons why someone may not want to swipe their way to love, your sign may explain why online dating doesn't appeal to you. Based on your zodiac sign, the reason you don't like dating apps can vary, which makes sense, as your sign can say a lot about the way you approach dating in general.

As licensed therapist Nicole Richardson previously explained to Elite Daily, dating apps have become the new norm, but that doesn't mean they have to be the norm for you. "Don't push yourself too hard," Richardson said. "If [using dating apps] really doesn't feel good to you, don't do it." There will always be other ways to meet potential partners, and if you don't like the idea of dating apps, then don't feel the need to engage in online dating culture. But if you're hoping to better understand why you dislike the swipe life, then your zodiac sign may just clear things up.

Aries (March 21—April 19) Is Too Impatient hxyume/E+/Getty Images The rams of the zodiac aren't into long, drawn-out conversations and exchanging niceties, which is kinda what dating apps are all about. Instead, Aries want to skip right to date night, and that can come off as aggressive for matches looking to take things slow. This fire sign is all about action and instant gratification, so dating apps simply aren't their speed.

Taurus (April 20—May 20) Has Too Much Doubt Taureans are born skeptics, so when they start chatting with a new match on dating apps, it's difficult for them to let their guard down. Not everyone is going to be a winner, but the bulls of the zodiac can become so convinced everyone is going to ghost them or disappoint them that they keep themselves from opening up to anyone at all.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) Gets Overwhelmed When it comes to stress, Geminis can't always deal. And though they're masters at juggling several different conversations at once, their desire to keep the convo flowing with dozens of different matches at the time same time can feel totally depleting. They can't help themselves — they want to make a connection with everyone (even if it takes up several hours of their day).

Cancer (June 21—July 22) Prefers IRL Interactions As intuitive, sensitive individuals, Cancers crave in-person interactions. IRL encounters give them the chance to read their potential lovers better than dating apps do, and attempting to express their depth and desire for true connection doesn't quite work for them in the modern dating universe. When they're forced to get to know someone virtually, Cancers just end up feeling stuck inside their shells.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) Needs More Validation EmirMemedovski/E+/Getty Images It's no secret Leos love admiration. Though they can come across as totally self-assured, they need just as much validation as anyone (if not more), and when a match doesn't like them back, they can't help but take that personally. For Leos, apps can feel like a beauty contest, and if it's not a contest they're winning, then they want nothing to do with it.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22) Hates Wasting Time Because they're Earth signs, Virgos are practical, grounded, and don't usually take big risks. And while signing up for a dating app isn't considered a huge risk by most, dating apps can be pretty time-consuming, especially if you're actually starting and maintaining conversations. In a Virgo's eyes, the idea of wasting their precious time on someone who isn't worth it is majorly risky.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) Wants A Meet-Cute Libras are total romantics, and their idealistic world view makes them believe they'll meet their person the good ol' fashioned way — not through a dating app. But because they like to keep everyone happy, they'll end up talking to incompatible matches for way longer than they should, leading to even more disillusionment and frustration.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) Takes Things To Heart Like their fellow water sign Cancer, Scorpios are super sensitive, so being swiped left or having their message go unanswered feels like a personal affront to these folks. Sure, rejection is something they're just as likely to encounter in person as they are on dating apps, but for Scorpios, a virtual snub is likely going to leave them feeling especially bitter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Is Too Distracted Johnce/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians are some of the most distractible people around, so maintaining a conversation with one match (much less several of them) is pretty impossible for them. Rather than devoting themselves to the song and dance that comes with dating apps, Sags are more likely to swipe sporadically, initiate convos randomly, and then ghost everyone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) Dislikes Uncertainty Capricorns are planners, and when they don't know what's going to happen next, they tend to feel a little freaked. Even though dating apps are based on algorithms, they're still not accurate enough for a goat's taste. And though Caps may hand-select matches based on their credentials, there's always a chance that match doesn't turn out to be the person they expected, and that uncertainty is too much for a Cap to handle.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) Can't Connect Aquarians are quirky types, and not everyone is going to connect with these eccentric folks right away. Like Cancers, they prefer the authenticity of in-person interactions, and there's a chance their... eclectic personalities won't come across the right way in their dating app profile. Likewise, there's a good chance Aquarians will write off everyone else as boring and predictable based on their own bios.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20) Is Easily Discouraged With so many different conversations going on at once, it's pretty much inevitable that some of your matches are going to ghost you, either intentionally or unintentionally. However, like Scorpios, Pisceans take that personally. As idealistic as they are, fish are often willing to throw in the towel the minute a great convo ends without warning and give up on love all together... for at least a day, anyway.