Here's How Often Each Zodiac Sign Uses Dating Apps

Dating apps don't come with instruction manuals. Some people claim that daily swiping is the key to their success. Others say that limiting app usage to once a week prevents burnout. Then there are people who say that you shouldn't be using apps at all — at least, not if you're looking for a relationship rather than a hookup. Bottom line: No one can agree on how much time you should devote to online dating, and that's probably because each zodiac sign uses dating apps differently. Think an Aries and a Libra swipe through matches at the same rate? LOL. Think again.

As dating coach Meredith Golden previously told Elite Daily, not everyone may agree on how often to swipe, but the best strategy is to devote a certain amount of time to dating apps and commit to it. "It's better to tackle less with consistency than to overcommit and not be able to fulfill the commitment," she said, adding, "Consistency is key." Of course, for some zodiac signs, their whole M.O. is being consistently inconsistent. (Looking at you, Gemini and Sagittarius.) Whether you swipe with a mission or like a game totally depends, and here's how you probably use dating apps, based on your zodiac sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Randomly EmirMemedovski/E+/Getty Images Aquarians' dating app usage is much like the rest of their life: wildly unpredictable. Those born under this sign resist anything mainstream, so as dating apps become more popular, Aquarians become less interested — but they're too curious to resist taking a peak at dating apps every once in a while.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Constantly Pisceans spend the majority of their life in la-la land, and though dating apps aren't exactly their idea of "romantic," these dreamers love getting caught up in the fantasy. They can amuse themselves for hours swiping, matching, and imagining future weddings... even if they never work up the courage to actually ask someone on a date.

Aries (March 21—April 19): A Few Minutes Per Week Aries tend to date like they're on a mission. Rather than spend hours swiping, these fiery folks like to find a hot match, send a flirty message, set up a date, and call it a day. Aries know what they want, and they don't see the point in boring convos.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): An Hour Per Day Taureans don't take online dating too seriously, so they tend to treat dating apps like a game. Scoping out matches is a fun distraction while they're chilling in their bathtub or watching Netflix, but these old-fashioned, serious-minded individuals tend to swipe idly rather than earnestly.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): A Lot — & Then Not At All RgStudio/E+/Getty Images Gemini is the most indecisive sign of the zodiac, so while they might be all about the apps one day, they're just as likely to delete them the next. These multitaskers can keep a dozen convos going at once, but they won't hesitate to ghost all those matches as soon as they grow bored.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): A Few Times Per Year Cancers are old-school romantics who just can't wrap their heads around the idea of virtual dating. While these homebodies like anything that allows them to socialize from the comfort of home, Cancers are unlikely to use dating apps more than a few times a year before promptly remembering why they dislike them so much.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Once A Month As self-assured as they are, Leos need a confidence boost every once in a while, and that's basically the only reason why they use dating apps. The thrill of posting hot selfies, getting a hundred matches, and then ignoring them all can satisfy a Leo's ego for at least a month.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Never Virgos don't do dating apps. To them, online dating is illogical, unreliable, and a total waste of energy. Those born under this sign are simply too busy to devote time to people they believe they have basically no chance of actually dating (they're still heart-set on a meet-cute IRL). Sorry, not sorry.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): On The Weekend Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images Libras care deeply about the opinion of others, and so they usually like to swipe on the weekends when they have their clique around for reassurance. They may think someone is cute, but because they overanalyze everything, having the counsel of their besties is essential.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): All Night Long Scorpios are serial swipers, but they prefer to do their swiping in the privacy of their bedroom. These strategic, single-minded individuals can spend their whole night swiping through potential matches and never tire of it. A Scorpio on a mission simply can't be stopped.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): A Few Hours Per Day Restless Sagittarians see dating apps as a tool for finding hookups, not soulmates. Those born under this sign love to flirt, and though Sags are constantly on the go, they tend to use what little downtime they have swiping through matches and shooting off messages.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): A Few Times Per Month Like Virgos, Capricorns usually prioritize their work over their love lives, so they largely consider dating apps to be a time waster. However, because Caps are so disciplined, they can manage to do a little strategic swiping every now and then without getting sucked into a dating app black hole. After all, setting up a date without expending much time or effort is kind of ideal for them.