The Dating App You Should Try, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The middle of winter is generally a low-stakes time to meet folks. It's not summer, so fleshy temptations aren't exactly abounding. It's a great time to find a new dating app to try, particularly if you feel like your entire social circle consists of either couples or the dregs who weren't snatched up back in cuffing season. By the way, if that sounds like I'm throwing shade, it really isn't. I mean, everyone's got to be at the bottom of the barrel at some point in time.

If you yourself feel like one of the dregs, then that's all the more reason to hop online. I mean, what do you have to lose, really? As the winter stretches on, at some point, you might get tired of eating endless snacks while watching episode after episode of Netflix in bed.

Actually, who am I kidding? Movies and snacks never get old. But they are better when they are shared. However, depending on whether you are a fire, earth, air, or water sign, people have different ways of meeting their match. If online dating didn't work for you before, maybe you weren't using the right app.

Here's the one you should try, based on your sign.

Fire Signs Should Try Zoosk

Aries (March 21 to April 19), Leo (July 23 to August 22), and Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) like having plenty of options, which makes Zoosk the perfect app for them to try in 2018. The service delivers a ton of potential partners to your inbox every single day, based on your likes and interests. With so many options to choose from, Zoosk essentially helps fire signs satisfy their lust for life. Plus, the app's algorithms work to rule out the users who would take advantage of that fiery passion or be unable to stand the blaze. That leaves fire signs to fully invest in what they really want to focus on: themselves. Sounds like a win-win.

Earth Signs Should Try Bracket

Generally speaking, Taurus (April 20 to May 20), Virgo (August 23 to September 22), and Capricorn (December 22 to January 19) don't like to be talking to a lot of people at a single time. Too many fish in the sea takes their attention away from what they really want to focus on: their work. Bracket takes the work out of having these hard workers sort through potential candidates. The app matches users with 16 potential mates a day and then whittles them down to a single match. Earth signs will appreciate not having to spend a ton of time weighing the pros and cons of going out with different people, and everyone knows a date with an Earth sign is worth fighting for. Bracket proves that.

Air Signs Should Try Tinder

Gemini (May 21 to June 20), Libra (September 23 to October 22) and Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) are the biggest flirts of the zodiac. They aren't as obsessed as earth or water signs with finding the perfect partner. Instead, they love the chase. Tinder is ideal for air signs because it allows them to match with plenty of people and practice their wit by chatting. These air signs will find the flirty messaging and abundance of cute GIFs included in the app to be ideal for attracting a mate with their intellect. And since meeting on Tinder is pretty low stakes, they won't feel like they need to be locked into a serious relationship. Tinder is as good for finding long-term mates as it is for short-term dating, which means this app will meet air signs' needs for flexibility in their relationships.

Water Signs Should Try OkCupid

Cancer (June 21 to July 22), Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), and Pisces (February 19 to March 20) are deeply romantic at heart. These signs seek out people whom they can emotionally connect with. When it comes to dating, they rely heavily on getting a sense of people's "vibes." Messages are more useful than photos for finding out where a person is coming from, which is why OkCupid works so well for them. They'll be able to tell whether or not a person actually read their profile based on the messages they receive. Plus, water signs are very thoughtful. OkCupid allows you to "like" different people and then put them in a queue to send a message later, once you've had time to compose just the right love note. Water signs take the time to actually get to know someone, and OkCupid is perfect for them to pace themselves and figure out whether a compatibility rating of 98 percent really means they've met their match.

