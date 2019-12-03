There's something so effortlessly romantic about the fall. Maybe it's the way the crisp weather makes you want to snuggle up with someone special, or how the changing colors of the leaves serve as a beautiful yet poignant reminder that time marches on. Whatever the reason, having a few fall date ideas in mind is a great way to really lean into the swoonworthy vibe and keep cozy on those crisp autumn nights.

But why not take it a step further and consider your date's zodiac sign when planning your perfect fall date? The stars have the potential to help you zero in on what activities will speak to their heart, and what makes this season extra special for them. If their idea of a perfect fall night is is to spend time snuggled up under a blanket by a fire, use it as ammo to plan the ultimate slumber party. On the other hand, if the way to their heart is to hit the road and take in the fall in all its chilly splendor, then you might want to start planning a romantic weekend road trip. There are tons of amazing ways to lean into the romance of this season, so if you're not sure where to start, fret not. Here are some fall-friendly date ideas to help inspire you, based on bae's zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Go On A Road Trip MilosStankovic/E+/Getty Images A fall road trip is the perfect last-minute romantic getaway for Aries, who’s already dreading being stuck at home through the cold winter months. Consider it one last adventure before the winter, to satisfy their wanderlust and reinforce your romantic bond until the spring thaw.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Fireside Romance At Home For many Taureans, fall is the best time of year because it means getting cozy and snuggling up with their partner at home (a luxurious Taurean's paradise!). But if you really want to make date night special for your partner, light a fire (or stream one from Netflix if you don't have the real thing), and settle in to cuddle together. Pull up your laptop, turn on a fall rom-com, and order your Taurus bae's favorite pizza. Best date ever.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Take A Cidery Or Brewery Tour Nothing is more romantic to Gemini than having new experiences and learning new things. A tasting tour of a cidery or craft brewery will give them a chance to try all the new fall selections, which will appeal to their curiosity. Plus, it’s an excuse to have one of those deep talks they love so much over a pint.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Snuggle Up By A Bonfire Felix Wirth/Corbis/Getty Images Cancer, an old-school romantic, loves to feel safe while cozying up to the person they love. Snuggling up by a bonfire and roasting marshmallows for s’mores is an incredibly sweet way for this sign to spend a chilly fall date night.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Have A Fall Photoshoot Leo is comfortable in front of the camera any time of year, but the beauty of fall makes it the ideal time to take some special seasonal snaps. Have them give you their best poses in front of seas of fallen leaves, in the park on a crisp, bright fall morning. Then, head to a coffee shop to warm up with a latte and choose your favorite pics.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Book A Cabin In The Mountains The perfect date for Virgo is always one that allows them to just relax and let their guard down. A mountain cabin getaway where they can take in the chilly fall air and enjoy their natural surroundings gives them the chance to focus on what matters most: their partner.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Check Out The Fall Foliage. Viktorcvetkovic/E+/Getty Images Libra’s connection to their ruling planet Venus makes them especially romantic and drawn to beautiful things. It doesn't get more gorgeous than the turning of the leaves, so take your Libra bae on a road trip to check out all the stunning fall foliage and watch their face light up with joy and gratitude.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Have Game Night For Two The thrill of competition can be a real turn-on for Scorpio, so playing board games with their partner is a fun way to spend a fall evening together. It also doesn't hurt that a night in means the bedroom is never too far away when the mood strikes your passionate Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Go On A Bike Ride For Sagittarius, the link between the great outdoors and romance is strong. Lean into that with a slow and easy bike ride that will let you really take in this magical time of year. Plan for a stop somewhere in the middle, so you can take a break and cozy up with some warm cocoa, cider, or just a few extra hot kisses.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Attend A Fall Harvest Festival Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune/Getty Images For a traditional sign like Capricorn, an old-fashioned fall festival date is just their brand of romance. Take advantage of the top of the Ferris wheel for an impromptu makeout sesh.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Get Creeped Out On A Ghost Tour For an unconventional sign like Aquarius, a traditional romantic date is probably not going to be their first pick. Instead, get their blood pumping with a ghost tour of a local spooky spot, like a haunted house or cemetery tour. This also gives you the perfect excuse to hold each other real tight.