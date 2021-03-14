Hot take: Anniversaries are the best holidays, full stop. They may not be an "official" holiday like Valentine's Day or Fourth of July, but what makes them even better is getting to define all the occasion's traditions with your partner — so you can celebrate your milestone in a way that feels authentic to you. If you're stumped about how to celebrate, consider looking to the stars for an anniversary date based on your partner’s zodiac sign. They may be able to tell you more about your lover than you already know.

For example, if your partner's an emotional Pisces, you may want to focus on activities that bring some old-school romance into the mix. But an exciting Aries partner would find that a bit too stuffy, preferring activities that get their adrenaline pumping. There's no wrong or right way to ring in another year together besides what feels right for you, but taking astrology into account can make your special day feel even more personal. So, what have you got to lose?

With that in mind, here's some inspo to help you start planning together.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Go urban exploring.

Aries craves adventure and loves to be physically active, which is why urban exploration can be so appealing. Do a little research and find some nearby places to explore, like defunct amusement parks, ghost towns, closed zoos, or mysteriously abandoned architecture. Just be sure to do plenty of research about safety beforehand, because these places are usually very much off the beaten path.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Have a spa day for two.

Taurus is all about luxury and comfort, and what combines those two things (with an extra dash of romance) better than a couples spa day? Whether you go to an actual day spa or make one in your own home — complete with massages, face masks, and a bubble bath — the key is just to enjoy one another's company during a sensual day of relaxation and connection.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Go on a weekend getaway.

Gemini’s most defining trait is their boundless curiosity. They're always seeking out new experiences and information, so whisking them away somewhere new, whether it's across the planet or in the next county over, is a great way to activate their minds while creating new and wonderful anniversary memories together.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Picnic by a lake.

As one of the sweetest signs of the zodiac, Cancer is all heart. To them, the ideal anniversary emphasizes quality alone time together. A picnic for two by a secluded lake is the perfect way to focus on your connection in a super romantic setting. If you have a truck or a van with sitting space, try tailgating on the beach or at your favorite park.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Rent a private hot tub.

Leo is a loving sign who's happy to lavish affection on their partner and appreciates getting plenty of the same in return. Because of this, a romantic evening snuggled up and stealing kisses in a hot tub is a great way to ring in another year together. If you don't have access to a hot tub of your own, you can rent a private one in your area. Plus, you know Leo will relish the opportunity to show off how hot they look in their bathing suit.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Go hiking.

Virgo puts a lot of pressure on themselves, so their perfect date lets them just relax and unwind a bit. (Bonus points if you do so in nature.) A a leisurely hike is a perfect way for Virgo to reconnect with the Earth and the one they love most — you! They can disconnect for a bit and just be in the moment, which for Virgo is a reason to celebrate all on its own.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Take a mixology class together.

Libra is very creative. Thanks to their connection to Venus, they have an appreciation for the arts and anything sensual. A mixology class where you learn to make cocktails (or mocktails) is a fun way to be creative together, and maybe even get a little tipsy and frisky in the process.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Rent a luxe hotel room.

Scorpio is known as the most ~sexual~ sign in the zodiac. They're masters in the art of seduction and love to give their partners nights they'll never forget. The perfect anniversary for Scorpio involves you, lingerie, and a luxe hotel room for the night. Find a room with a beautiful view, order room service, and get ready to spend the next 24 hours in bed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Camping in the desert.

Sagittarius is happiest when they're exploring something new. For this free-spirited sign, the best part of being in a relationship is having someone to share those experiences with. An overnight getaway somewhere a bit more unconventional, like in the desert at an Airbnb or even just a tent, is a great way to get some quality alone time. Plus, gazing at the stars together will be extra epic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Take a mini road trip.

As a driven, ambitious sign, Capricorn understands the value of free time, because honestly, they don't have a ton of it. Quality time is definitely their love language, so a mini road trip for just the two of you — where you're both completely unplugged from work and social media — will make your anniversary extra special.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Play a round of mini golf.

Your standard anniversary fare isn't going to make unconventional Aquarius' heart beat any faster. Instead, they enjoy something fun, light, and social that celebrates both the love and the friendship you share. If there's some light, zero-stakes competition involved, even better. Hit up your local mini golf and enjoy being silly together.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): A candlelit dinner for two.

While many of the other signs in the zodiac would rather go a less traditional route with their anniversary celebrations, Pisces is all-in on the old-school romance. Sweep them off their feet with an intimate candlelit dinner for two, whether at a rooftop bar with a gourmet chef, or in your own living room with a dinner made (or ordered) by you. The key here is to create plenty of ambiance and set the vibe to romance.

However you decide to celebrate your anniversary, try to remember that above all, it's the thought that counts. You know your partner best, no matter their sign. So don't be afraid to just go with what feels right!