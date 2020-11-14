Evocative, heartfelt, and an absolute vibe, Clairo makes music for the soundtracks of millennial and Zoomer lives. Especially if you're a queer lady or theydie, you've probably listened to this bicon's music during a 2 a.m. shower, thinking about unrequited desire and nostalgia of crushes past. Looking at Clairo's songs about love, there are actually some really solid ones that match up with each zodiac sign.

From her album Immunity, to her one-off collaborations, Claire Cottrill's bops have the dreaminess of air signs and the matter-of-fact tone of earth signs. But her songs also have the introspection of water signs and the passion of fire signs. Those last two soft qualities — self-reflection and emotional depth — truly stand out in Clairo's music, and for good reason. Born Aug. 18, Clairo is a Leo, but also has a Cancer moon. And if there's something that Leo and Cancer are good at, it's being in their feelings.

With that in mind, here's the Clairo song that best describes your love life, based on your zodiac sign. And TBH, no matter which song you get, all of these bops will be sure to make you [Clairo voice] feel something.

Sagittarius: "Are You Bored Yet?" by Wallows ft. Clairo Dreaming about the sunset, putting off your worries, and keeping boredom at bay? All in a day's work for Sagittarius.

Capricorn: "Bubble Gum" by Clairo Count on Capricorn to be cautious and introspective like Clairo's "Bubble Gum."

Aquarius: "I Don't Think I Can Do This Again" by Mura Masa ft. Clairo When Aquarius love life isn't going their way, this sign is going to keep throwing things at the wall to see what sticks. "I Don't Think I Can Do This Again" totally has this vibe.

Pisces: "Flamin' Hot Cheetos" by Clairo Who can balance an easy-breezy attitude with a mean overthinking streak like Pisces? If you're this water sign, "Flamin' Hot Cheetos" probably best sums up your love life.

Aries: "Hello?" ft. Reijje Snow Chill but with a low-key raunchy edge, "Hello?" ft. Reijje Snow has Big Aries Energy.

Taurus: "North" by Clairo "North" by Clairo is another song about overthinking your romance, but the lyrics are super sensual. Taurus, you're going to want check this one out.

Gemini: "Bags" by Clairo Gemini's love life is full of uncertainty, duality, and the quest to detangle fact from fiction, just like Clairo's "Bags."

Cancer: "Impossible" If you can't stop thinking about your crush's voice, re-reading their texts, or replaying your hangouts in your head, tune in to the beat of "Impossible" by Clairo.

Leo: "Drown" by Cuco & Clairo Leo just wants to "drown" in the attention of their crush, but loves to do their own thing, so Clairo's Cuco collab is just perfect for them.

Virgo: "Sofia" by Clairo "Sofia" is about being unsure of how to proceed with someone you love, but also knowing you'd be 1000% devoted to them if you could just figure out how to express your feelings. If you're a Virgo, this might hit too close to home.

Libra: "Pretty Girl" by Clairo For better or worse, a smitten Libra will present all the softness, sweetness, and malleability described in "Pretty Girl."