9 Songs For Cuffing Season That’ll Put You In Your Feelings

If 2020 has made you feel more single than ever, you're probably stoked that it's finally cuffing season. As you swipe through dating apps, lurk on your crush's Instagram page, and prep for virtual and socially distant dates, you'll need some mood music. Emotional, hopeful, and brutally honest, the following songs for cuffing season 2020 are about claiming your feelings and desires.

Now more than ever, it's crucial that you're upfront with a potential partner about your expectations and boundaries. Along with zodiac signs, political views, backgrounds, and other personal details, you've got to see if your crush's COVID-19 boundaries are compatible with yours. These pandemic-era concerns can be an overwhelming addition to dating, but cuffing season 2020 is the perfect time to start pursuing partners again.

“People are approaching dating with a different level of intentionality. A lot of times, there was less thought going into dating," clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula previously told Elite Daily. "Now people are doing a different calculus to determine if meeting someone in person is worth it." As you ponder whether your crush is, well... worth it, stream these nine songs as you get ready or in the car on your drive over for optimal good vibes.

1. "High Hopes" by Joji & Omar Apollo It wouldn't be a real millennial/Gen Z "sad boi hours" playlist without Joji. So many melancholy bops to choose from, but Joji's 2020 collab with Omar Apollo nails this year's cuffing season vibes.

2. "Whoa" by Snoh Aalegra "Whoa" by Snoh Aalegra captures that floaty feeling you get when things are going well with your crush. Bonus points for its trippy glam music video featuring Michael B. Jordan.

3. "peace" by Taylor Swift Take cues from Taylor Swift this cuffing season: Bring vulnerability and realistic relationship expectations to the table.

4. "Up Late" by Ari Lennox 3 a.m. and thinking about your crush? Ari Lennox has you covered.

5. "Hit Different" by SZA & Ty Dolla $ign If you've fallen for someone, but don't know where to go from here, stream SZA's 2020 comeback single, "Hit Different."

6. "we fell in love in october" by girl in red Maybe you're sick of "we fell in love in october" because of TikTok. But if you're falling in love with a lady in autumn, this song is literally perfect.

7. "4 Leaf Clover" by Ravyn Lenae ft. Steve Lacy Ever get jealous over someone you're not even dating (yet)? Yeah. Lucky for you, you'll rejoice to the '70s-inspired commiseration, "4 Leaf Clover."

8. "i don’t really like your boyfriend" by Avenue Beat You probably know Avenue Beat from that "Low-key, f*ck 2020" TikTok sound. If you like their vibes, stream "i don’t really like your boyfriend." Maybe you think your best friend deserves better this fall, or maybe you can't stand the person your crush is dating. Either way, this song is a mood.