If movies are to be believed, every poker player has a tell. It's a subtle change in behavior that can give keen-eyed players insight into the cards their opponents are, quite literally, playing close to their chests. If that's true about something as low-stakes (emotionally speaking) as a card game, then it follows that poker players and non-poker players alike have tells for high-stakes feelings too, like love. Opening your heart can make anyone feel vulnerable, so if it takes your partner a while to say it, knowing how each zodiac sign shows they're in love might be helpful in spotting the early signs. (You know, so you don't stress about it any more than you already are.)

Some signs' tells go against their typical natures, like when independent signs suddenly want you around all the time, or when confident signs become shy and nervous. Other signs' tells can lean into their nature even more, like romantic signs pulling out all the stops, or communicative signs bluntly laying it all out on the table. If you're currently dating someone who you suspect has caught feelings, or if you're falling in love and want to know if your SO is on the same page, here are the details to keep an eye on, based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images If a famously independent sign like Aries suddenly wants you around all the time, there's a good chance they’ve caught serious feelings for you. This sign will settle down when they’ve found a true partner they can go an adventures with, and if they're regularly inviting you to join them on day trips or to hit the rock climbing gym, consider your Aries smitten.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Finding someone worthy of settling down with is important to Taurus, and something they view as a lifelong commitment, so they can be very choosy. However, once you have their heart, this loyal earth sign is ready to go all the way. If a Taurus makes it clear they are committed to you and only you, they are very likely in love.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini has a notoriously short attention span, so the first sign their feelings are deepening is when they show a sustained interest in you. They pay attention to everything you say, remember it, and ask follow-up questions down the road. But the clearest sign that Gemini has fallen for someone is when they let them into their inner circle to meet their closest friends and family. Their loved ones are no joke to them, and if your Gemini wants you to be a part of their life, they'll invite you in.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) For a sensitive water sign like Cancer, trusting people with their heart is their biggest challenge in love. Chances are they've been badly burned before, and fears they'll never be able to open up again. When this sign finally lets their defenses down and shows their vulnerability, it's a clear indication their heart is open and ready for love.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Leo is never short on pride. They're a confident sign who loves attention. The exception? When they're in love. Suddenly, all they want to talk about is the object of their affection and brag about them to anyone who'll listen. If you are suddenly all your Leo partner wants to talk about, then consider yourself loved.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Marco VDM/E+/Getty Images Meeting Virgo’s sky-high expectations can be a daunting task for anyone, but the rare folks who manage to exceed them and claim Virgo's heart get to see a whole new side of this sign. When a Virgo cares about someone, they show it. They look for any possible way to help their partner and perform acts of service for them. If your Virgo is suddenly folding all your laundry and keeping a close eye on your calendar, they think you’re a keeper.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Libras may be known as the social butterfly of the zodiac thanks to their easygoing nature and gift of gab, but they're actually more reserved than you might think. Mostly, they operate on a friendly surface level, so when they really start to open up to you and let their guard down, it's a true sign they care about you deeply.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Scorpio is typically a pretty cool character. Yes, they're a water sign, so they're deeply emotional, but they have an air of mystery about them. In their heart of hearts, this sign really does want love and loyalty above all else, but their sensitive nature makes letting go of control frightening for them. If your Scorpio suddenly seems panicked or scared about their relationship with you, that likely means their feelings are getting serious.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) A free spirit like Sagittarius isn't going to want to settle down right away, and they don't want a partner who expects them to, either. Rather, they want to be with someone who shares their passion and verve for life, new experiences, and who can go with the flow. It takes a special person to fill that role in Sag’s heart, so if they ask you to be their plus-one on adventures, and they seem to always find excuses to be around you, both are clear signs you’ve captured their heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Hirurg/E+/Getty Images Capricorns truly know their own hearts and what they want, and they're not going to be shy about letting you know. The earliest sign they're in love is when Cap makes spending time with you a priority, but the clearest indication is when they just straight-up tell you. Cap isn't afraid to go after what they want, so they'll define the relationship, like, ASAP.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Aquarians are content with their own company. They're comfortable with peace and quiet, and they never feel as though they have to hide any of the things that make them unique. Everyone around them thinks they're awesome and one-of-a-kind. When Aquarius goes out of their way to make plans with you, it means they feel safe with you, and when they stop trying to hide all their eccentricities, it means they trust you and are falling for you fast.