Whether I'm frying up a veggie burger or if I'm heating up some frozen French fries, sometimes I find myself wondering, "How can I make this meal just a little bit classier?" And if you, too, have ever felt this way, you're definitely in luck. One of the country's most popular condiment companies just introduced the classiest creation known to man (and woman) kind called Ketchup Caviar. It won't be available to buy in stores, though, so here's how to win Heinz Ketchup Caviar in January, if you're looking to spice up that dinner plate of yours. You are so welcome.

At some point in your life, you've probably bought yourself a classic bottle of Heinz ketchup. Between you and me, I actually buy it in bulk (please don't judge me — I just really, really enjoy ketchup). Anyway, the brand is totally upping the ante by offering the fancy and totally different Ketchup Caviar. According to Heinz, it's a limited-edition creation that will definitely impress your Valentine’s Day date, spice up all of your lifeless leftovers, and top that plain hamburger you just popped onto the old George Foreman Grill. Each jar is filled with gorgeous pearls of pure ketchup, and it is honestly my dream come true. Oh, and get ready for some hot, hot, hot IG Stories on my end, because my meals are about to get hella classy.

Courtesy Of Heinz

Sadly, though, these won't actually be for sale at your local grocery store. In fact, if you think you might be interested in having some around, you'll have to enter to win of the the 150 jars, according to the brand. Instructions on how to get your hands on the caviar went live on Heinz's Twitter page as of Jan. 24, and it's so simple. Fear not if you can't get your entry in on Thursday, Jan. 24, though, because you'll be able to win through Jan. 28.

Just make sure to clear your schedule at some point during those four days, because winning one of these (and upgrading each of your meals) is absolutely vital. All you need to do for a chance to win is reply to the tweet with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps. Seriously, it's that easy for a chance to get your hands on this classy AF condiment.

Courtesy Of Heinz

Aside from ketchup, mayo, and mustard, Heinz is known for coming out with unique creations. In fact, you may remember back in 2018, when the condiment company first released the mayonnaise-ketchup hybrid, most commonly known as Mayochup. There was a huge uproar about the name, and the brand allowed Twitter fans to submit their own name ideas. TBH, I had my hopes on Fancy Sauce (Step Brothers fans get me), but alas, the name "Mayochup" remained.

OK for real, Heinz is seriously upping their game with Ketchup Caviar right now. Winning some for yourself will definitely bring each and every one of your home-cooked (and re-heated) meals to the next level, whether you're trying to impress someone or if you simply want to use it to feel classy. How you decide to use it is entirely up to you, but either way, I definitely could a little in my life. Fancy living, here I come.