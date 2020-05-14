As high school and college seniors around the country gear up to celebrate graduation while in lockdown, LeBron James is preparing to host one of the most star-studded virtual bashes yet. While the pomp and circumstance of commencement might look a little bit different this year, the Class of 2020 can expect quite the online send-off with public figures like former President Obama and the Jonas Brothers slated to make an appearance. Here's how to watch Graduate Together 2020 come Saturday, May 16, because the event is streaming on so many different avenues.

On Saturday, May 16, the basketball star will be hosting the hour-long Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special, which will be streaming on TV networks and social media platforms. If you have network television or a login for a channel, the pre-recorded program will air on May 16, at 8 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT, on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as CNN, The CW, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, Freeform, MSNBC, and Univision — which will air a Spanish-language simulcast of the show.

If you're tuning in on social media, it will air at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET, on Facebook (@XQAmerica), Twitter (@GradTogether), TikTok (@GraduateTogether), and YouTube (@XQAmerica). And if you want even more grad goodness, you can tune into two TikTok after parties, at 9 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. PT. For an exhaustive list of streaming opportunities, you can check out the official press release.

While there are plenty of virtual graduation celebrations going around, LeBron's commencement ceremony is setting itself apart with a star-studded attendee list, including former President Obama, Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, social media influencers like David Dobrik and the Dolan Twins, as well as big musical acts like the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Pharrell, H.E.R., Kane Brown, Karol G, and Maren Morris. Zendaya, Lana Condor, Olivia Wilde, Liza Koshy, and Megan Rapinoe are also slated to make appearances during the hour-long performance.

In addition to the evening's schedule, which includes "commencement messages, musical performances, and inspirational vignettes," students, educators, and their families can make the celebration their own by heading to social media before or during the show. Select local TV stations are expected to highlight high school students in the community. Meanwhile, Twitter will allow users to get in on the conversation with a special hashtag emoji for the Class of 2020 while Snapchat will be offering a #GraduateTogether Lens. People can also use the hashtag #GraduateTogether on any social media platform.

Last but not least, students can head to the GraduateTogether2020 website to answer class-specific prompts, such as uploading a photo to a digital yearbook, imparting words of wisdom, sharing silly stories, or nominating your fellow students for a "most likely to" category. These submissions will be shared on social media during the show as well as in People's print and digital publications.

Graduate Together will be streaming in just a few days, so tell your fellow classmates to upload their personalized submissions ASAP and set a reminder to tune in when the big day arrives on May 16.

