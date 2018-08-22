At this point, it would be a real challenge to find a millennial who hasn't taken advantage of Tinder to get their mingle on. Since its launch in 2012, the first dating app to incorporate the highly-addictive swiping function has grown into a cornerstone of the online dating experience. With back-to-school around the corner, Tinder has taken their matchmaking capabilities to a whole new level by launching a feature specifically catering to college students. Tinder U allows anyone with a .edu email address to match with other students from their university. If you're wondering how to use Tinder U, seriously, it couldn't be easier.

Although college is often thought of as the easiest place to meet singles, many co-eds will also tell you that this isn't always the case. Between classes, jobs, clubs, and internships, putting in the effort to meet potential baes can be utterly exhausting. Fortunately, Tinder U has made it that much easier to find eligible on-campus singles to hang out with. Even if you're just in the market for platonic friends to expand your social circle, with Tinder U, finding people with common interests is a breeze. But the best part (IMO) is that it also allows you to swipe students at other colleges in your area, because a little variety is pretty much always a good thing. If connecting with other students sounds like a good way to start off the semester (and of course it does), here's how to get started.

1 Log-In Tinder Since Tinder typically formulates matches based on your location (duh), to use the new function, you're going to have to wait until you're on campus. Once you are, open the app per usual and log into your account. You should then be prompted with a message inviting you to join Tinder U. Click on the "Let's do it" button, which redirects you to another sign-in page, where you enter your .edu email.

2 Verify your .edu email address. Tinder Another cool facet of the Tinder U add-on is that you have to have a .edu email to opt into the feature. This ensures everyone in the Tinder U pool is attending (or at least affiliated with) the university. Once you enter your .edu email into the app, you will receive a verification in your university email account. After you've verified your email, re-open the Tinder app.