Your holiday TikTok video is about to do a lot more than just make people smile. The short-form video app teamed up with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to help make all those holiday videos go toward a good cause this season. Here's how to use #TikTokTraditions to do good this holiday season while sharing your memories.

UNICEF announced the official partnership on Monday, Dec. 23, and you can get involved through Thursday, Jan. 2. You can show support for the meaningful work UNICEF does for children across the globe by creating TikTok videos with the special #TikTokTraditions hashtag. While this collaboration is meant to encourage the wonderful moments between friends and family during this time of the year — such as dinners, gift exchanges, parties, holiday movies, or a hilarious white elephant event — you're also supporting UNICEF's cause. With the #TikTokTraditions campaign collaboration, TikTok has committed $1.5 million dollars to supporting UNICEF's work.

Here's How To Use #TikTokTraditions For UNICEF x TikTok

Open TikTok and go to the Camera section to create a video. Go to Effects and select a TikTokTraditions holiday-inspired effect, which you'll find on the first tab in the section. Some of these include a UNICEF greeting card and an "All I Want For Christmas Is You" filter. Upload your TikTok video with your chosen effect and include the hashtag #TikTokTraditions.

TikTok/UNICEF

Another way you can post using the #TikTokTraditions hashtag for good is to select a photo template from the #TikTokTraditions page. You can show your support with up to three posts a day through Jan. 2.

UNICEF says TikTok's $1.5 million dollar donation can help them provide items for children in need, such as needed vaccines, mosquito nets, water, sanitation, and hygiene issues, and more.

TikTok/UNICEF

Since you're probably posting some videos to celebrate the season on TikTok anyway, why not get involved and show some love for UNICEF while doing it? Remember to use the hashtag #TikTokTraditions to show your support through Jan. 2. Plus, you'll get access to some festive filters and photo templates to help up your TikTok game.