I was lookin' at you, and you were lookin' at me, and I was thinkin'... how can we possible make the process of applying makeup even more high-stakes than it already is? By leaving it up to chance, obviously. The makeup roulette trend on TikTok has hundreds of users applying their beauty products at random. And as someone who spends hours on the app for no discernible reason other than being sucked in against my will, I have never been so simultaneously horrified and entertained at a trend.

Essentially, the makeup roulette challenge involves writing the products you normally use to do a full face of makeup — primer, foundation, concealer, powder, eyeshadow, eyeliner, brows, mascara, bronzer, blush, highlighter, and lipstick — on small sheets of paper and throwing them into a jar of some sort. Then, you follow the normal order of your makeup routine, but you have to apply the product you randomly picked for each step. So, if your normal first step is primer, and you pick, say, blush, you better be ready to start your routine as a whole ass tomato.

It's not entirely clear when the trend began, but it seems to have kicked off on TikTok thanks to user @lar1ssacrawf0rd, whose video you can see below. (However, different versions of this challenge have existed on YouTube for some time. The videos are equally... indescribable.) The end result for @lar1ssacrawf0rd is nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece that you can't help but laugh at for a good five minutes:

Many others have since hopped on the challenge, each with equally horrifying yet hysterical results. Some luck out with a less-than-jarring complexion and bronzer for eyeshadow; others are stuck with a beat satan himself would honestly be jealous of. You win some, you lose some, I guess.

Another version of this trend circulating TikTok at the moment is much less, IDK, intense? In the second version, you simply pick three colors from your favorite eyeshadow palette at random and create a look using those shades. Is this method a safer option that won't result in a monstrous breakout? Yes. Is it as funny to watch? Absolutely not. Watch some of the best makeup roulette videos on TikTok below, laugh until you pee your pants, and never look at your makeup bag the same way again:

If you aren't already on TikTok, get thee to the App Store ASAP. It'll change your life — for better or worse is unclear, but it will change it.