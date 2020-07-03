Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants and fast food chains have been forced to stop indoor dining at their establishments, and instead take orders online or by drive through only. While Chipotle is doing takeout and delivery in most of its locations across the U.S., the company is also taking the next stop by delivering fresh ingredients to customers' doorsteps so they can make their own versions of Chipotle favorites at home. If you're interested in creating some healthy meals from scratch, here’s how to use Chipotle’s Virtual Farmers’ Market, powered by Shopify.

On June 30, Chipotle announced its new initiative would allow farmers to sell meat, dairy, and grain products, as well as other items, directly to consumers across the country. At a time when people are opting to stay indoors to quarantine, the move will help not only farmers struggling to sell goods, but also customers who have been looking for a different method of grocery shopping.

Chipotle will help deliver its farm-fresh ingredients directly to customers' homes, so if you've been craving a burrito, you need to check out the company's Virtual Farmer's Market, which features a variety of products from Chipotle's four largest suppliers: Niman Ranch, Petaluma Creamery, Meister Cheese, and McKaskle Family Farm.

To order ingredients, simply visit the portal and then click on a supplier's website in order to shop their products. Once you see something you like, add it to your cart and click checkout. It's really that easy.

LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images

Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, explained the initiative is meant to help farmers bring their business to a wider audience.

"It can be intimidating for many family farms to change the way they do business, so we're giving our suppliers the right tools and resources to successfully launch improved eCommerce platforms," Brandt said. "Our Food with Integrity values start with our farmers and helping them adapt to new technologies and ways of reaching the consumer is crucial for both the future of the farming industry and Chipotle."

Don't worry if you're not sure what meal to make, because Chipotle is helping customers with that, too. Just go to the company's TikTok page, where you'll find recipes to create delicious home meals.

Nothing beats grocery shopping from the comfort of your own home, especially when you get to support farmers and feed your Chipotle cravings.

