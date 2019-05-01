Here's How To Tell If Fights Are Normal Or Toxic In Your Relationship, According To Experts

Have you ever been in an argument with your partner and realized that what started out as a small disagreement had escalated far beyond what you expected and into a full-blown fight? I've definitely been there, and in my experience it was really scary. I didn't know when we went from a small spat into a relationship-ending blow-up, all I knew was that when things get that heated and ugly, it's really hard to come back. However, it's not always so obvious, which is why knowing how to tell if fights are normal or toxic is important for both your health and happiness, as well as that of the relationship.

According to Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent couples therapist in Los Angeles, occasional disagreements with your partner are to be expected. "We really need to understand that, even in the very best of relationships, there are going to be disagreements. Hopefully they never rise above the level of an argument, as opposed to all out fights that can become toxic," he tells Elite Daily. The difference between a disagreement and a fight, he says, has a lot to do with the end goal. "When arguing, both partners are engaging in a debate and the end goal is to find a way for both of you to be heard, understood, and to seek to learn," says Dr. Brown.

In fact, Dr. LeslieBeth Wish, licensed clinical psychotherapist, relationship expert, and author of the new book Training Your Love Intuition, tells Elite Daily having disagreements can be a healthy part of your relationship. "The relationships that work best are when you and your partner bring complementary styles so you can become a richer team. You learn from each other. As you can see, these important differences also can create heated discussions and disagreements. Usually, loving and mature couples can manage the discord without getting dangerous," she says.

The question is, how can you tell the difference between what is a normal fight and one that is toxic? The experts say this is what to pay attention for.

Do your arguments become aggressive? Tiko Aramyan/Shutterstock When you argue, how heated does it get? Do either of you get angry or violent? If so, Dr. Wish says this type of disagreement is very toxic. According to Dr. Wish, this can include swearing at each other, threats to harm one another, throwing things, storming out, or breaking items — particularly ones of value or meaning to the other person. “Sounds scary?,” Dr. Wish asks. “It should. Disagreements in happy, healthy couples does not look like this.”

What is your goal? Roman Kosolapov/Shutterstock When you fight with your partner, are you both working toward the goal of a resolution? Or are you trying to score points and win? If it's the latter, then Dr. Brown says the fight is not a healthy one. “Toxic fights including hitting below the belt by saying things like, ‘I knew it was a mistake to ever get involved with you,’ or ‘Everyone says that you are a loser and I never should have become involved with you to begin with.’ These type of statements can be so hurtful as to cause damage to your partner and should always be avoided,” explains Dr. Brown.

Do you go for the emotional jugular? Estrada Anton/Shutterstock Dr. Brown warns that using one another's vulnerabilities in a fight is another sign that your arguments are toxic and that this has a highly corrosive effect on the bonds between you. “They undermine trust and torpedo the ability to be truly vulnerable because we don't trust that we aren't going to be attacked. It's different than just having an adult disagreement. It's more about power — and when toxic, the abuse of power,” he explains.