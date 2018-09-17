Nothing makes its way into the heart of a dog owner faster than getting along with their furry best friend. To pull off this pickup line, introduce yourself and then ask to pet their dog. Once you have pet the dog for a little while, use the following lines. When the owner says something like, "Oh, thank you," respond by saying, "Oh, I was talking to your dog." If they don't quite catch the compliment feel free to add "about you" to the statement. It will hopefully make the owner blush like crazy.

"Wow he's so cute, you are so lucky."

"I can't believe how nice she is! What a keeper!"

"I'd love to go for a walk with you."

Flirting with someone at the dog park can sound super scary because it's not the usual landscape for pick-up lines or making plans for dates. However, that's honestly what is so great about it! Meeting someone special isn't limited to certain places and if you really feel a spark you should chase it, like, well, a dog chasing a car.

