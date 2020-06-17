One of the side benefits of Hollywood shutting down for the last few months is the creativity in coming up with new programming. For some channels, it's taken the form of interactive events with those at home, like the two installments of the Disney Family Sing-Along. For others, it's been resurrecting older shows, checking in on fan-favorite characters, and how they're doing. Parks & Recreation did a reunion Zoom episode in April. Now 30 Rock is following suit. Here's how to stream the 30 Rock reunion episode so you can also tell Lemon it's Tuesday.

The Parks & Rec special was a home run, raising $2.8 million for Feeding America. It also brought in 3.7 million viewers, looking to find out how Leslie Knope was holding up. Naturally, NBC is looking to find ways to repeat that success. Much like Parks and Rec, 30 Rock, which ran from 2006-2013, is still one of NBC's most popular brands. Moreover, it lends itself easily to the "work-from-home via Zoom" comedy special. The one-hour event will feature the main cast of Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and Tracy Morgan, along with special guests.

But unlike the Park and Rec special, which was done for charity, the 30 Rock special will be a little different.

NBC

Every year, television channels have what are known as "upfronts." These live presentations are a rundown of the coming year's programming, hoping to get advertisers and critics excited about the line-up. As fans of television can imagine, the current pandemic shutdown has upended that process along with everything else.

So NBC got creative. The 30 Rock special will highlight the coming 2020-2021 TV slate of programming, not just to the media and marketing, but to you, the viewer. It's a perfect choice since 30 Rock is already a show that functions as meta-commentary on the behind-the-scenes shenanigans of NBC anyway. Why not extend it into a comedy-laden mobius strip of promotion for NBC's upcoming shows?

As NBC's chairman of advertising and partnerships, Linda Yaccarino, put it:

[W]e’re excited to produce an upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike... As the old saying goes, when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!

As such, Fey and company will have several special guests joining them via Zoom from across NBC's different series. Along with checking in with their favorite characters, fans can expect gossip about the new shows coming to NBC's different brands, from the new streaming service Peacock to cable channels like SYFY and E!

And since it's promoting the shows airing on all those channels, viewers will be able to watch the special across these platforms. The initial airing will be on NBC, followed by rebroadcasts on USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC. The special then moves to Peacock on Friday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET, where it joins the rest of the streamer's 30 Rock library.

The new 30 Rock special will air commercial-free on Thursday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.