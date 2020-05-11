As the new decade of the 2020s takes off, the world of entertainment is shifting. Even before the new year, both Apple and Disney had launched major streaming services, in hopes of competing with Netflix and Amazon. HBO Max will arrive just in time for summer, a few days after Memorial Day. And then there's NBC's Peacock streaming service, which technically soft-launched on April 15 to anyone with Comcast, and will widen its release in July. So what's coming to NBC's Peacock when it shows up on your app list? It's a smorgasbord of viewer favorites.
Peacock is a little different than its competitors. Unlike Apple and Disney, NBC did not spend billions of dollars on high-end prestige shows for the April 15 launch. Moreover, it's not emphasizing new shows as much as it is the library of older stuff. There's a good reason for that: NBC is offering those to anyone who signs up for free.
In essence, NBC is trying to treat moving from TV to streaming the same way it did when it moved from radio to TV all those years ago. The same stuff, just on a different medium, and delivered free to anyone who downloads, just as long as they don't mind ads. The free tier will include:
- Next-day access to current seasons of NBC broadcast shows like one gets on Hulu,
- Genre Channels (Think a channel of nothing but Law & Order or SNL)
- Complete classic NBC series and popular Universal movies
- Curated daily news and sports (including the Olympics)
- Select episodes of Peacock originals, to entice you to sign up for the paid tier to access full seasons.
Speaking of Peacock Originals, there are several. But as of now, most of the new shows merely state they arrive "in July," so it's not certain if they plan to debut at launch or in the days to follow.
Here are the major highlights, starting with the older shows and movies available at launch.
NBC TV Series:
- The Office
- Cheers
- Frasier
- Parks and Recreation
- 30 Rock
- Saturday Night Live
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Downton Abbey
- Everybody Loves Raymond
- Friday Night Lights
- House
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- The King of Queens
- Law & Order
- Married…With Children
- Monk
- Psych
- The Real Housewives
- Top Chef
- Will & Grace
Universal Films
- American Pie
- Back to the Future
- The Bourne Franchise
- The Breakfast Club
- Brokeback Mountain
- Bridesmaids
- Despicable Me
- Do the Right Thing
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Fast & Furious Franchise
- Field of Dreams
- Jaws
- Jurassic Park
- Mamma Mia!
- Shrek
Here are the Peacock Originals which are expected either when the service launches or in the coming months after.
Peacock Original Comedies
- The Amber Ruffin Show
- A.P. Bio
- The At-Home Variety Show
- Clean Slate
- Code 404
- Division One
- Expecting
- Five Bedrooms
- Girls5Eva
- Hart to Heart
- Hitmen
- Intelligence
- Lady Parts
- MacGruber
- Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
- Punky Brewster
- Rutherford Falls
- Saved by the Bell
- The Kids Tonight Show
- Who Wrote That
Peacock Original Dramas
- Angelyne
- Armas De Mujer
- Battlestar Galactica
- Brave New World
- The Capture
- Dr. Death
- One of Us Is Lying
Peacock Original Kid Shows
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing
- Curious George
- Dragons: Rescue Riders
- DreamWorks Where’s Waldo?